In pictures: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's latest New Balance signature collection

New Balance launched its latest Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s signature collection on March 7, 2024. Through its new collection, the brand celebrated the American athlete’s passion for sports and love for culture.

It has designed its wide range of footwear and apparel by incorporating McLaughlin-Levrone’s fondness for neutral colors. It gives the collection an elegant and stylish like the two-time Olympic gold medalist.

New Balance unveiled its collaboration with the 24-year-old athlete on March 1. It featured a range of sporty and lifestyle-use items including shoes, varsity jackets, high-rise leggings, hoodies, and sweatshirts. Nevertheless, the Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone x New Balance 9060 shoes are high-awaited items from the newly launched collection.

Recently, New Balance shared a glimpse of the 9060 on its Instagram handle. Take a look:

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s signature item 9060 is a reflection of the athlete’s versatility and elegance. It is available in unisex sizing. Priced at $150, these shoes are a combination of stoneware and licorice black along with hints of linen. It has a futuristic design along with visible tech aesthetics inspired by the Y2K era.

Meanwhile, New Balance’s star-seller FuelCell Rebel v4 shoes are also the centerpiece of the collection. Influenced by McLaughlin-Levrone’s love of neutral tones, the colorway of these shoes is available only in a limited edition.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on choosing New Balance as her sponsors

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was 19 years old when she signed a deal with New Balance in 2018. In an interview with The It Girls by Mercury in 2023, the athlete shared why she chose the sports brand above other big brands.

“Without naming other companies, a lot of them were trying to sell me a dream of ‘you can be the next x, y, and z.’ I felt like New Balance wanted to help me be the first Sydney. Be the first me,” she revealed.

Furthermore, McLaughlin-Levrone explained that she held immense trust in the brand.

"They've always been there for me you know since high school, giving my team free uniforms and inviting us places. I knew that this was going to be a family partnership for the long run in terms of whether I'm winning or losing they're still going to be there," she stated.

Whereas there are other brands and I've seen it in other athletes' careers where if you're not competing at the highest level the love slowly starts to diminish so, I knew that they would not switch up on me. I knew that they would be down for whatever I'm down for and they've just been honestly like the best to work with,” McLaughlin-Levrone added.

McLaughlin-Levrone is currently preparing to compete in the Paris Olympics 2024.