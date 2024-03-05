Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone x New Balance collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

World class athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has joined forces with New Balance to design a comprehensive footwear and apparel capsule. Details of the Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone x New Balance collection recently dropped on the internet. The duo gave their joint makeover to NB's FuelCell SuperComp MDXv3, FuelCell Rebel v4, and 9060 sneaker models, alongside apparel items.

The Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone x New Balance Collection is scheduled to launch in the marketplace on March 7, 2024. This complete assortment will be available for purchase both online and in-store at New Balance outlets. The prices for these collaborative items will vary from $59.99 to $159.99.

The Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone x New Balance collection comprises sneakers, hoodies, and more

Expand Tweet

New Balance is preparing to unveil a joint capsule with Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who has won two gold medals at the Olympics and holds four world records. The collection will be an effortless mix of high design and peak fitness.

The Boston-based sportswear giant's dedication to promoting a range of athletes is shown in this partnership. Besides, the latest joint assortment also serves to celebrate Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's accomplishments in the fashion industry as well as on the track.

The FuelCell Rebel v4 silhouette, which is one of the company's most beloved models, is also revamped for this collab. The stated sneaker style, known for its revolutionary layout that appeals to those with active lifestyles and an affinity for running, is the centerpiece of the collection. The description of the FuelCell Rebel v4 shoe on the website reads:

"Designed to be light and fast. Built with FuelCell foam to deliver a propulsive feel. This FuelCell Rebel v4, part of the Sydney Signature Collection, will be your go-to shoe for any kind of run."

Expand Tweet

The FuelCell SuperComp MDX v3 spike is also included in the collection, which highlights Sydney's preference for track performance. Additionally, the collaborative New Balance 9060 is also included in the assortment. The following text from NB's site underlines the design elements of the 9060 shoe.

"The 9060 is a new expression of the refined style and innovation-led design that have made the 99X series home to some of the most iconic models in New Balance history. The 9060 reinterprets familiar elements sourced from classic 99X models with a warped sensibility inspired by the proudly futuristic, visible tech aesthetic of the Y2K era."

A quality French Terry hoodie is offered in this capsule, which can be combined with sweatpants in this drop. Furthermore, high-rise leggings that are great for both workouts and leisure will be launched, alongside the sportswear label's recognizable varsity jacket.

Every item in the collection has been meticulously chosen to conform to the athlete's vision of enhanced everyday wear. The brands have incorporated neutral hues and unique touches to all items.

Expand Tweet

The items offered in this Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone x New Balance collection assortment are:

The NB French Terry Hoodie is set at $89.99

The NB 27" High Rise Legging is priced at $59.99

Sydney's Signature Collection 9060 sneakers are priced at $149.99

The NB French Terry Jogger is marked with a selling price label of $84.99

Sydney's Signature Collection FuelCell Rebel v4 is set at $139.99

The NB Interlock Jacket is marked with a retail price label of $129.99

Sydney's Signature Collection FuelCell SuperComp MDXv3 is priced at $159.99

Sydney's Signature Collection FuelCell Rebel v4 is marked with a retail price tag of $139.99

Interested readers can set reminders for the soon-to-be-released Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone x New Balance collection. Stay tuned to the brand’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.