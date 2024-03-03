New Balance 2002R “Orb Pink” shoes: Everything we know so far

The New Balance 2002R “Orb Pink” colorway most recently appeared online. These sneakers are primarily covered in the eponymous Orb Pink hue with grey accents all over.

The New Balance 2002R “Orb Pink” shoes are projected to be offered sometime around the spring of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the confirmed launch date has not been revealed by the brand as of now.

Reportedly, these shoes will be sold via the online as well as offline locations of New Balance, alongside a bunch of their linked merchants. These pairs will be marked with a selling price label of $150 per pair.

More details about the New Balance 2002R “Orb Pink” shoes

New Balance, which has its headquarters in Boston, is celebrating the arrival of spring by expanding its 2002R line, which is a popular option among consumers. The firm is getting ready to offer a colorful "Orb Pink" variation, which is suitable for Easter celebrations and will infuse an exciting new energy into their line.

This addition demonstrates New Balance's commitment to delivering a wide range of options while also taking into account the preferences of its customers.

The New Balance 2002R merges traditional appearance with current features, employing mesh, leather, and pigskin suede. These materials have been influenced by iconic running sneakers from the 2000s.

A striking appearance is achieved by the shoe, which is primarily pink and with grey details. It offers unparalleled comfort thanks to its ABZORB midsole plus ABZORB SBS heel padding, both of which have been incorporated into them.

In addition, the Stability Web and N-ergy outer sole unit provide superior arch support and shock resistance, resulting in a design that strikes a compromise between fashion and practicality.

Be on the lookout for the New Balance 2002R “Orb Pink” colorway that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Those curious to get these sneakers are advised to stay in touch with New Balance’s website for timely updates on their arrival.

Another “Steel Blue” rendition of the 2002R model will be offered by the shoe label. These shoes will also be launched in the coming weeks of this year and traded via New Balance’s stores.