New Balance WRPD Runner Licorice shoes: Everything we know so far

The New Balance WRPD Runner Licorice colorway recently appeared on the internet. The eponymous Licorice hues are combined with Rosewood to make up this sneaker.

The New Balance WRPD Runner Licorice shoes are projected to be offered sometime during the coming weeks of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the actual launch date hasn't been disclosed by the brand as of now.

Reportedly, these pairs will be sold by the online as well as physical sites of New Balance, alongside some of their linked merchants. These sneakers will be marked with a selling price label of $150 per pair.

More details about the New Balance WRPD Runner Licorice shoes

For a very long time, New Balance has been lauded for its extensive history in the running industry, where it has been known for producing sneakers that blend functionality and classic design.

During the past few years, the company has been venturing into distinctive styles that continually push boundaries, thereby generating lifestyle shoes that are at the cutting edge of fashion. A prime illustration of this inventive attitude is the New Balance WRPD Runner, which provides a look into the next generation of sneaker innovation while being firmly rooted in the illustrious history of the company.

An entirely novel colorway of the WRPD Runner is going to be introduced by New Balance, and it will be called the Licorice. This comes after the Magnet pair was first released.

A refined color scheme that strikes a balance between strength and subtlety is included in the latest rendition of the WRPD Runner, which has been given the moniker Licorice. The outer layer is constructed out of a mix of hairy suede and mesh, with the mesh elements being ornamented in the Licorice hue, which is a deep, lush purple that conveys an air of richness and dimension.

The sneaker's overall look is accentuated by the richer purple lace set along with the heel tab, while the contrasting tan suede reinforcements offer an extra dose of warmth to the overall design.

A sleek black material is used to depict the recognizable "N" emblem, which further elevates the layout with its clean appearance. It is the sole component that truly distinguishes the WRPD Runner Licorice from other models.

The robust FuelCell-cushioned foam midsole, which is laid out in the same licorice tone, offers an unrivaled level of comfort and makes a visual appeal. It is paired with a robust outer sole unit that is black and tan.

Be on the lookout for the upcoming New Balance WRPD Runner Licorice colorway that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks.