New Balance WRPD Runner “Lunar New Year” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Following the launch of the “Dark Mushroom” colorway of New Balance WRPD Runner model most recently, the stated model is now dressed in a “Lunar New Year” outfit for the upcoming Chinese celebrations of 2024. This edition will be decked in Black/Jade palette.

The WRPD Runner “Lunar New Year” colorway is anticipated to enter the footwear scene sometime during the coming weeks of 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources.

Note that the official launch date is currently under cover. These celebratory sneakers are expected to be sold via New Balance and select retailers, both online and in-store. Fans will have to wait for confirmed pricing information.

New Balance WRPD Runner “Lunar New Year” shoes are dressed in black and jade ensemble

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sneaker News)

New Balance has earned a reputation for its creative layouts and compelling partnerships, and this pattern keeps going with the imminent arrival of the WRPD Runner "Lunar New Year" version.

The WRPD Runner is an interesting addition to the New Balance 2024 "Lunar New Year" collection, which currently features stunning color options for the New Balance 610 and 1906U styles. The WRPD Runner brings an unusual look to the existing range of New Balance footwear.

This particular pair of WRPD Runner is distinguished from the various other pairings in this set by the fact that it has a neutral color scheme. The majority of the shade palette is black, which lends it an appearance that is both sophisticated and adaptable.

The outer layer of the sneaker is constructed with suede reinforcements that are long-lasting and sit on a woven basis. Both of these elements are portrayed in deep, dark colors that convey refinement.

Expand Tweet

In order to make the latest version stand out from others, the sockliner as well as the insole include jade details that are both understated and stunning. These highlights are an effortless fit with the central concept of the Lunar New Year assortment.

Not only does this new addition give a splash of color, but it also serves as a tribute to the historical importance of jade in a number of the ceremonies that take place throughout the Lunar New Year.

The sleek silhouette is finished off with a massive black midsole that has been fitted with the brand's pioneering FuelCell padding innovation and an outer sole unit that is made of transparent rubber.

The description of the WRPD Runner sneaker model on the shoe label’s official web page says,

“The uniquely conceptual design of the WRPD Runner is brought to life through a combination of exaggerated proportions and minimalist restraint. This new silhouette suggests a sense of fluid motion, with the sculpted contours of a full-length FuelCell midsole and an array of wavy accents surrounding an understated knit upper.”

It further reads,

“Individual elements sourced from heritage models are warped beyond easy recognition and incorporated naturally into the new design. The WRPD Runner is designed to be a style fixture that feels familiar, while exploring the outer limits of classic running inspiration.”

Be on the lookout for the new New Balance WRPD Runner “Lunar New Year” iteration that will supposedly arrive in the next few weeks. Those certain to get their hands on them are advised to keep an eye on NB's websites.