New Balance 998 Made in USA “Brown Green” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

New Balance released an eye-catching iteration of its New Balance 998 sneaker model as part of its Made in USA lineup. The shoe is decked in a “Brown Green” ensemble this time.

The New Balance 998 Made in USA “Brown Green” colorway is expected to hit the market on December 28, 2023, as per preliminary reports. This iteration will be available for purchase from New Balance and other selected retailers, both online and in-store. The pair is available at a retail price of $210 and available in men's sizes.

New Balance 998 Made in USA "Brown Green" shoes are made using suede and mesh overlays

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via NB)

New Balance's Made in USA footwear line consistently embodies the brand's commitment to innovation and long-lasting quality. Under Teddy Santis's direction, the product line has been expanding, raising the brand's profile among sneakerheads and style-conscious shoppers.

For some time now, the excitement surrounding Season 4 has been real, particularly as New Balance locations have been displaying teasers of new variations. The New Balance 998 is one such model that is garnering a great deal of attention. Additionally, it is anticipated that this pair will be released concurrently with the "Sepia Atlantic Blue" version of the 998.

In contrast to the Olive Incense mix that was previously used on a different 998 and a 990v4, the next New Balance 998 is a color combination that is a harmonic combination of brown and green. The shoe's top is made of luxurious pigskin suede, which is largely colored in luxurious brown hues. This puts attention to detail at the forefront of the sneaker.

Take a closer look at the tongue areas (Image via NB)

The radiant green that is used to decorate the distinctive "N" emblem, the mesh underlies, and the suede that is wrapped around the collar stand in stark contrast to these brown tones. The overall aesthetic is elevated to a higher level of grandeur by the gorgeous golden suede panels that are located on the vamp as well as the heel tab.

The intricacies of the marking are quite understated and classy, with the Made in USA badge boldly shown on the tongue flap and the New Balance mark located on the heel counter.

Both the creamy white Abzorb-cushioned midsole and the robust black rubber outer sole unit of the footwear guarantee the highest possible level of comfort.

Mark your calendars for the upcoming "Brown Green" iteration of the New Balance 998, which will be accessible for purchase soon. Those curious about getting these pairs are advised to stay tuned to the New Balance website, as this will allow them to receive timely alerts on the arrival of the footwear items.

Additionally, the "Sepia Stone" colorway of the New Balance 998 model will be released alongside the aforementioned footwear. Each pair of these shoes is expected to be sold at a price of $210. They will be available through the shoe brand's offline establishments in addition to their online storefronts.