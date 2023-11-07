5 best New Balance 2002R sneakers of all time 

The New Balance 2002R has left an indelible mark on sneakerheads these past years, with the amazing colorways and designs churned out from the brand's collaboration with uber-popular fashion brands like Bape and Ganni. The sneaker silhouette was originally released in 2010 as the "2002" with a full foot energy cushioning system.

The sneakers underwent a makeover in 2020 by NB Japan's creative director, Tetsuya Shono, combining the silhouette's original upper with the beloved midsole of the 860v2 to create the design known as the "2002R."

Following the rebranding of the New Balance 2002R, the shoes have created waves among sneakerheads and fashionistas alike, and this newfound love relationship doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon.

Below is a carefully curated list of some of the best New Balance 2002R sneakers of all time.

Best New Balance 2002R models ever released

1. The 2002R "Storm Blue"

The 2002R "Storm Blue" (Image via JJJJhound)

These oddly-colored sneakers were released in October 2023 to reflect the gloomy weather associated with Fall and Winter. The two brand's latest project in a series of successful predecessors features a sprinkling of blue hues on the upper accented by off-white shoelaces and a grey overlay. The black "N" branding on the waist pays homage to New Balance, while the tongue is branded by "JJJJhound."

The sneakers are available for $170 on JJJJhound.

2. The 2002R Salehe Bembury "Peace be the Journey"

The 2002R Salehe Bembury "Peace be the Journey"(Image via Stock X)

Salehe Bembury, the vice president of Versace, teamed up with the New Balance brand for a fresh take on the trendy silhouette. This remix is inspired by the Antelope Canyon located in Southwest America. The blue and earth-colored hues pay homage to the natural scenery of the canyon in Arizona.

This gorgeous sneaker was released in 2020 for $150 and is currently available on Stock X for $521.

3. The 2002R "Bape Grey"

The 2002R "Bape Grey" (Image via Stock X)

These impressive sneakers are the result of the 2021 collaboration between Bape, the Japanese streetwear giant, and the New Balance brand. The sneakers are dressed in Bape's signature Camo design accentuated by subtle suede overlays.

The heel counter is where all the magic happens as it features suede units adorned with shark teeth-like designs polished to a gleaming silver, matching with the silver detailing on the "N" logo. Swirling arcs reminiscent of waves are carved on the soles for that aquamarine effect.

The shoes sold for $222 upon release and are available for $364 on Stock X.

4. The 2002R "Protection Pack Rain Cloud"

The 2002R "Protection Pack Rain Cloud" (Image via Stock X)

One looks at these odd sneakers, and it is impossible to look away. The sneakers feature a grey mesh upper with a rag-like and patchy suede overlay for a worn-out effect. The reflective NB logo, cream "Nrgy," and grey outsole are the perfect finishing touch to these eye-catching sneakers.

These sneakers were released in 2021 for $150 and are available for $214 on Stock X.

5. Ganni x 2002R "Turtle Dove"

The Ganni x 2002R "Turtle Dove" (Image via New Balance)

The Danish ready-to-wear women's brand, Ganni, helped the streetwear silhouette step into mainstream women's sneakers with a slew of impressive colorways and redesigns. These sneakers feature a gorgeous green and white colorway accented by artful cursive on the mesh material on the heel tab and toe cap. The midsole is dressed in white with carved designs, while the outsole is left in startling green with a spiky design underneath.

These women's sneakers were released in 2022 and are available on the official New Balance website for $240.

The New Balance 2002R silhouette remains a top choice for sneakerheads and fashionistas because of their gorgeous designs and versatility. Sneakerheads looking for the next pair to add to their collection can head on to the above-mentioned sites before they get sold out.