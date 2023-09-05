BAPE x Concepts ‘’School of Thought’’ collaboration: Where to get, price, and more details explored

BAPE (A Bathing Ape), a Japanese streetwear brand, and Concepts, a fashion brand based in Boston, have created a collection of Ivy League-inspired outfits for young adults.

The official Instagram account of BAPE Japan introduced the collection as follows:

"The concept of 'school of thought' takes an Ivy League approach that is reminiscent of the vitality in Harvard Square when class is back in season. Bridging the gap between Boston and Japan, inspiration was also taken from the phrase 'Ametora,' a popular Japanese phrase from the 1800s meaning 'American Traditional.' It encompasses Japan’s adoption of the American East Coast aesthetic with high-quality, clean dressing."

The BAPE x Concepts collaboration includes 12 items

The collection comprises 12 pieces with a price range of $45 USD to $999 USD.

The collection features:

A plaid cushion selling at $135 USD

A pair of socks with red and black horizontal lines which come with a price tag of $45 USD on the BAPE website.

a heavy knit cardigan in navy blue with bold and colorful inscriptions of the collaboration logos and a quirky quote at the back which says, 'Ape shall never kill Ape'. Selling for a price of $429 USD on the BAPE website.

Tee shirts with 'A Bathing Ape' and 'Concepts' inscribed on them in red and white print. They sell for a price of $125 USD.

The collection also refines stereotypical outfits of the college athlete, the librarian, and the staker, dressing up the models in:

varsity jackets in navy blue with brown and white sleeves, selling at a price of $999 USD and corduroys.

crewneck relaxed fit, in a variation of ivory and navy blue colors, selling at a price of $339 USD and shorts.

Flannel shirts and cargo pants.

Oxford check shirt in black, selling at a price of $349 USD

The iconic “APE HEAD” logo can be seen on all of the collection’s pieces. The years “1993” and “1996” are also inscribed on some of the pieces, in deference to the years BAPE and Concepts branding were founded. These logos are emblazoned in colorful prints across the various items, giving them that hip-hop vibe.

The official Instagram accounts of the two fashion brands announced that the collection would be available for purchase starting from Saturday, September 2, at Concepts Boston, New York City, Dubai, and on the Concepts' website at cncpts.com. The collection would also be available at selected BAPE stores worldwide and on their official websites.

It is no surprise that the duo has created a unique collection like this one, seeing that the two clothing brands have maintained a firm grip on the fashion world over the years.

A brief history of the BAPE (Bathing Ape) and Concepts brands

Bathing Ape established itself as a streetwear icon upon its creation by Nigo (Tomoaki Nagao) in 1993. Starting from 'nowhere,' as his little shop was known then, Nigo was able to build a successful streetwear brand through his love for 20th-century pop culture and his business savvy limited edition shirt printing.

Nigo only produced a few of his shirts at a time, which increased the hype and rush to buy them when they were available—other renowned brands like Supreme have emulated his business strategy.

Bathing Ape was quite popular in the early 2000s as Hollywood personalities like Pharrell Williams were seen wearing a piece or two from its collection.

For 30 years, the brand provided men, women, and kids with trendy and high-quality clothing pieces and, as a result, has gathered a lot of hype around itself. Bathing Ape recently celebrated 30 years of being a massive influence in hip-hop and street wear worldwide.

The brand is renowned for its willingness to collaborate with other brands and designers like Adidas and POPRACE. Its latest collaboration with Concepts is a testament to that fact.

On the other hand, Concepts has been in the business of curating and selling luxury sportswear in addition to street and skatewear.

The fashion brand, like Bathing Ape, doesn't shy away from collaborating with other brands to create unique and trendy pieces, as its recent collaboration with New Balance suggests.

Looking at the clothing details from these brands that have stood the test of time, it is safe to say that the "School of Thought" collection may just be worth the hype.