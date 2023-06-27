What time will the BAPE x Adidas Campus 80s "Brown" shoes drop? Release date, price, and more details explored 

A Bathing Ape (BAPE) and Adidas have an extensive history together, and this year marks two big anniversaries for both companies. The year 2023 celebrates the 30th anniversary of BAPE as well as the 20th anniversary of the initial BAPE x Adidas collaboration. BAPE will be bringing a brown Campus 80s to the milestone celebrations, following the previous "Navy" hue. The latest colorway is entirely coated in a Brown / Cloud White / Gold Metallic palette.

The BAPE x Campus 80s "Brown" sneakers are all set to make their debut on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 3:00 PM GMT. These shoes will be offered with a selling price label of $150 USD for each pair in men's sizing options. Fans and other eager shoppers can easily purchase these sneakers via the Adidas CONFIRMED app, BAPE.com, and a slew of associated retail partners.

BAPE x Adidas Campus 80s "Brown" shoes are a celebratory edition

Adidas, the German athletic gear conglomerate, is teaming up with the legendary Nigo-founded Japanese fashion business BAPE to release an updated Campus 80 sneaker style.

The latest collaborative silhouette is presented in a visual campaign that pays homage to the brand's heritage, resembling Japanese sneaker catalogs as well as periodicals from the early 2000s. The dramatized magazine is a perfect ode to BAPE's past, present, and future, with each image addressing crucial product elements and materials.

The description of the upcoming sneaker on the German sportswear brand's webpage reads,

"Take everything you love about the adidas Campus shoes — the contoured outsole, bold 3-Stripes and casual style — and layer on the luxe. What do you get? These all-leather shoes, co-created with BAPE and a prime pick for everyday wear. Metallic gold details on the heel patch mirror a metallic gold lace jewel, which gives the whole look a flash of confidence. They even come in a special 30th-anniversary shoebox and include an allover print mesh laces bag."

The earthy brown coloring of these Campus 80s adds a modern touch to the classic shape. We notice the brown shade on the suede uppers as well, with the BAPE star insignia and Three Stripes gracing the shoe's sides in white leather. The heel tab, lateral midfoot, and 30th-anniversary lace dubrae all have gold metallic touches.

Another homage to BAPE's 30th birthday is featured on top of the tongue, with an identical APE head motif. A cream sole element sits beneath the foot. The sneaker is also packed in a special co-branded packaging that includes a BAPE mesh drawstring bag.

Sneakerheads are now anticipating the debut of the BAPE x Adidas Campus 80s "Brown" sneakers on July 1, 2023. Those interested in purchasing these low-top shoes can set a reminder on the CONFIRMED app or the brand's website.

More about Nigo's BAPE

A BATHING APE, aka BAPE, like a number of Japanese streetwear leaders, may have its beginnings in the ura-Harajuku scene of the early 1990s. A lot of today's mainstays, including Neighborhood's Shin Takazawa, WTaps' Tetsu Nishiyama, Sk8thing's Hiroshi Fujiwara, among others, are a group of friends working in the same field, each doing their own thing while supporting the others.

Nigo decided to launch his storefront "Nowhere" with Jun Takahashi of UNDERCOVER after working as a columnist and stylist for Popeye magazine for a few years. Shortly after, in 1993, he worked with Sk8thing to launch his own apparel range, BAPE.

