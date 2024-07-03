In Pictures: Tara Davis-Woodhall shares glimpses from her trip to U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials ft. Noah Lyles, Snoop Dogg

American long jumping sensation Tara Davis-Woodhall shared a sneak peek into her trip to the recently concluded U.S. Olympic track and field trials, where she confirmed her ticket to the Paris Olympics 2024 in one of the most nail-biting finishes of the competition.

On Saturday, June 29, Davis-Woodhall joined the USA team selected for the Games, which features names such as Sha'Carri Richardson, Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone, Jasmine Moore, and others. She is set to participate in her second Olympics on the trot, and the athlete would be looking for redemption as she could not end up on the podium last time following a sixth place in the Tokyo.

Davis-Woodhall's qualification for the Paris Olympics came in one of the most thrilling finishes, as she fouled her first two jumps and was left with only one chance to proceed with the trials, and she did not miss that. In her final attempt, she jumped a distance of 6.64 meters to earn three more attempts and then ended up winning the event with a 7.00-meter jump.

Following the conclusion of the trials in Hayward Field in Eugene on Sunday, June 30, the Agoura Hills, California, native shared glimpses from the competition on Wednesday through an Instagram post. She shared multiple pictures in the post that features Tara Davis-Woodhall alongside prominent figures such as two-time Olympic champion Athing Mu, American rapping legend Snoop Dogg, and long jumper Jarrion Lawson.

She also shared a picture in which the reigning triple world champion Noah Lyles can be seen with her husband Hunter Woodhall and the Olympic champion Vernon Norwood.

"A weekend full of smiles and endless possibilities, " she wrote in the post's caption.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall share their plans for the upcoming Paris Olympics and Paralympics

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials - Day 9

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall, the power couple of the American track and field domain, are now gearing up to represent the United States at the upcoming Paris Olympics and Paralympics. Hunter Woodhall will participate in the Paralympics in August, while her wife will represent her nation in Paris in 23 days.

Talking about their aspirations for the games, the couple shared their aspirations in May. The 25-year-old long jumper stated (via E News):

"Everyone's main goal when they go to Olympics is to win Olympic gold. The way that we have changed our focus this year and how much our practice means more than the meet, it's going to be a very, very special moment for both of us."

While talking about his competition in Paris, Hunter Woodhall added:

"this year, I know I have it within myself to win. I know I can be the best. And I know that I have made every right decision—and I speak for Tara as well."

He concluded by saying that he was fully prepared for the Paris Games and that he wanted to put in all that he had without worrying about the outcomes.

