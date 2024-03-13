"Incredibly proud" - Simone Biles lauds husband Jonathan Owens on signing for Chicago Bears

The legendary gymnast Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, recently signed a new deal with the Chicago Bears.

The NFL player inked the contract with the Chicago Bears after serving as the strong safety for the Green Bay Packers. Owens appeared in 17 games while serving as the safety for the Packers, ending the 2023 season with 84 tackles.

The 28-year-old commenced his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, making his debut in 2019 for the Houston Texans before entering a deal with the Packers in 2023.

Overflowing with pride, Biles praised her husband, stating it as the beginning.

"So incredibly proud of my husband. The grind never stops! this is just the beginning," Biles wrote.

As Owens is headed to Chicago, she wrote:

"CHICAGO HERE HE COMES."

Further, the gymnast also expressed her love for the vibrant city, emphasizing on relishing in pizzas and hot dogs.

"Also, I just love the city of Chicago."

"Pizza & hotdogs. F YEAH," Biles wrote.

Owens signed a deal with the Packers on May 12, 2023, after the couple exchanged their wedding vows on April 22, 2023. Since then, the couple has been steering a long-distance relationship, with Biles frequently flying to Wisconsin to attend the NFL clashes featuring the Packers.

While praising her husband, Biles also expressed her delight in the reduced distance and no longer having to take the connecting flights to cheer for her husband.

"I’m so excited about not having a connecting flight to go & see my husband hahahahaaha."

The American gymnast took the opportunity to express her gratitude towards the Green Bay Packers for their warm hospitality throughout the season.

"Just wanted to say thank you Packer Nation for embracing my husband & I. Green Bay will always hold a special place in our hearts!

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens relish their time on a swift vacation in Hawaii

Simone Biles enjoys a vacation with husband Jonathan Owens.

Before Jonathan Owens signed a deal with the Chicago Bears, he and Simone Biles embarked on a quick retreat to the Hawaiian island to attend the wedding of Kamu-Grugier Hill and Keely Amelia Cartrett.

While Biles kept updating her fans about her vacation, she recently shared a few pictures from the photoshoot. Simone Biles and Owens were seen immersing in delightful and love-infused moments.

While Owens was seen donning beige shorts, the gymnast was sported in a sparkling golden bikini top and denim shorts along with a loose-fit shirt. She paired the look with her signature "Owens" necklace and golden hoops. Biles shared the pictures with her fans and captioned it:

"If home was a person."