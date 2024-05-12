"Is she even a normal person?"- Fans react to Tobi Amusan blazing through the 100m hurdles at the Jamaican Athletics Invitational 2024

The 100m hurdles world record holder Tobi Amusan won the 100m hurdles at the 2024 Jamaica Athletics Invitational. She blazed through the track in 12.40s, leaving track fans gazing at her skills in awe.

Tobi Amusan rose to fame at the 2022 World Championships, where the 27-year-old set the 100m hurdles world record by finishing her semi-final race in 12.12s, breaking the 7-year-old record (12.20s in 2016) of Kendra Harrison. In the finals, she further her time to 12.06s and became the first person in 42 years to achieve such greatness.

This feat etched Amusan's name in history as the world champion and world record holder, the first-ever Nigerian athlete. She set the meet record in the Commonwealth and African Championships in 100m hurdles, which makes her a current champion in both.

The 27-year-old Ijebu Ode native recently aimed to defend her 100m hurdles title at the Jamaican Athletics Invitational over the weekend. With her impressive track prowess, she not only won the event but also set the world-leading time, defeating world champion Danielle Williams. NBC Sports Director of Social Media, Travis Miller, posted the update on his X handle with the video of the race.

In response, fans couldn't help but gasp in surprise at Amusan's speed. One fan wrote:

"Is she even a normal person?"

Another fan couldn't wrap his head around how Tobi Amusan set a world lead despite an average start.

"Getting the world lead with that start is crazyyyy"

One fan already wishes for Tobi Amusan to win the gold at the Paris Olympics. The comment reads:

"I really want that Olympic gold medal in Paris for Tobi"

Here are some other fan reactions:

"The Queen is back," a fan tweeted.

"If she can perfect her start then Paris would be interesting," a fan commented.

"I still be *side-eyeing* her results, I’ll get over it soon," tweeted a fan.

"Nicely done for the win," commented a fan.

Tobi Amusan shares her transition story from giving up to the 100m hurdles victory

Amusan finished fourth in the 400m hurdles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Missing the podium by a fraction and slipping away from the 2019 World Championships, the 27-year-old went into depression.

"What is the point? I train four years to come fourth place at the Olympics? Why am I still competing? It was so nerve-racking," Amusan shared her story of questioning herself, with Olympics.com.

The following year, she set the world record, which made her one of the prominent names. She credited her downfall for steering her boat forward.

"That propelled me into the fall training and I had something to motivate me going into the 2022 season".