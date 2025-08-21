"Is that good?"- Ariarne Titmus shows-off skiing skills amid absence from swimming

Olympic champion swimmer Ariarne Titmus recently showed off her skiing skills amidst a long break from swimming. The Australian swimming sensation hasn't participated in a major competition since the Paris Olympics that were held last year.

Titmus recently shared a video on her Instagram profile, where she tried her hand at skiing. The 24-year-old completed a full round of skiing and even asked her trainer if she was doing well.

In the video, Titmus asked after completing her skiing,

"Is that good?"

Her trainer responded,

"Yeah that was brilliant"

Titmus captioned the video on her Instagram story as,

"Day 1 done!"

Screengrab of Titmus' skiing session [Image Source: Instagram]

Previously, Titmus got overwhelmed after seeing the very pool where she honed her skills during her childhood being named after her. The pool read, 'City of Launceston Leisure and Aquatics Centre - Ariarne Titmus Competition Pool'.

She wrote about the same in her Instagram story, saying,

"Here in my home state, Tasmania, on a tour with the other Tasmanian of the year recipients, interacting with local communities. This is still the biggest pinch-me moment. To see the pool I grew up swimming in with my name on the wall is the greatest honor and reminds me of where it all started."

Ariarne Titmus was last seen at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. However, instead of participating as a swimmer, the Olympic champion was a part of the commentary panel.

When Ariarne Titmus opened up on her equation with Katie Ledecky

Titmus with Katie Ledecky and Paige Madden after the victory ceremony of women's 800m freestyle at Paris Olympics 2024 [Image Source: Getty]

Ariarne Titmus once talked about her equation with arch-rival and American swimming sensation Katie Ledecky. Titmus had defeated Ledecky in the women's 400m freestyle event at the Paris Olympics last year.

In a conversation during the podcast session by 'Mick in the Morning', the four-time Olympic gold medalist opened up about Ledecky and how she never took her as a rival. In her words,

"Yeah, we get along really well, we don't speak too often. But I remember last month, she had some incredible swims, and broke the 800m freestyle world record, and I messaged her and said, 'Amazing, Congrats'." [7:45 onwards]

The Australian swimmer further added,

"I've never felt a real rivalry [with Ledecky] as such, because I've never been a double person."

While Ariarne Titmus overcame Katie Ledecky in the women's 400m freestyle, she missed out on the gold medal in the women's 800m freestyle, clinching silver instead.

