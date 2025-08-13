"Still the biggest pinch-me moment"- Ariarne Titmus gets overwhelmed with emotions after receiving major home state honor

Ariarne Titmus expressed her thoughts after receiving a major home state honor while being on tour. The Australian swimmer shared that she had the 'biggest pinch me' moment when she witnessed that the pool that she grew up swimming in was named after her.

Ad

Titmus marched into the Paris Olympics as the defending champion in the women's 400m freestyle. She competed against a highly competitive line up of athletes, which included Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh. Ariarne Titmus asserted her dominance to successfully defend her title with a performance of 3:57.49. Canada's Summer McIntosh finished second with a performance of 3:58.37, and Katie Ledecky won the bronze medal after clocking 4:00.86. Moreover, Titmus won the gold medal in the women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay and a silver medal in the Women's 200m Freestyle as well as Women's 800m Freestyle.

Ad

Trending

After her Paris Olympics glory, Titmus was named the 'Tasmanian of the year' and became the first athlete to receive the honor four times. She recently embarked on a tour with recipients of the award and interacted with the local communities as well as motivated the youth. Amid the tour, Ariarne Titmus was overwhelmed with emotions after witnessing an honor in the pool that she grew up swimming in. She shared a picture in front of the name of the pool, which read, 'City of Launceston Leisure and Aquatics Centre - Ariarne Titmus Competition Pool.'

Ad

Titmus expressed her thoughts after witnessing the major honor and wrote:

"Here in my home state, Tasmania, on a tour with the other Tasmanian of the year recipients, interacting with local communities. This is still the biggest pinch-me moment. To see the pool I grew up swimming in with my name on the wall is the greatest honor and reminds me of where it all started."

Ad

Titmus expresses her thoughts about receiving a major honor | Instagram@ariarnetitmus_

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More