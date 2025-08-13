"Still the biggest pinch-me moment"- Ariarne Titmus gets overwhelmed with emotions after receiving major home state honor

Ariarne Titmus expressed her thoughts after receiving a major home state honor while being on tour. The Australian swimmer shared that she had the 'biggest pinch me' moment when she witnessed that the pool that she grew up swimming in was named after her.
Titmus marched into the Paris Olympics as the defending champion in the women's 400m freestyle. She competed against a highly competitive line up of athletes, which included Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh. Ariarne Titmus asserted her dominance to successfully defend her title with a performance of 3:57.49. Canada's Summer McIntosh finished second with a performance of 3:58.37, and Katie Ledecky won the bronze medal after clocking 4:00.86. Moreover, Titmus won the gold medal in the women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay and a silver medal in the Women's 200m Freestyle as well as Women's 800m Freestyle.
After her Paris Olympics glory, Titmus was named the 'Tasmanian of the year' and became the first athlete to receive the honor four times. She recently embarked on a tour with recipients of the award and interacted with the local communities as well as motivated the youth. Amid the tour, Ariarne Titmus was overwhelmed with emotions after witnessing an honor in the pool that she grew up swimming in. She shared a picture in front of the name of the pool, which read, 'City of Launceston Leisure and Aquatics Centre - Ariarne Titmus Competition Pool.'
Titmus expressed her thoughts after witnessing the major honor and wrote:
"Here in my home state, Tasmania, on a tour with the other Tasmanian of the year recipients, interacting with local communities. This is still the biggest pinch-me moment. To see the pool I grew up swimming in with my name on the wall is the greatest honor and reminds me of where it all started."
This is a developing article and will be updated soon.