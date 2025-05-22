Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus reacts to partnering with Sydney-based sports micronutrition brand

Decorated competitive swimmer from Australia, Ariarne Titmus, has announced a partnership with athletic micro-nutrition brand, PILLAR Performance, based in Sydney, Australia. The eight-time Olympic medalist expressed her elation with her newest deal.

Titmus is one of the most renowned swimmers of the Great Southern Land. She is the reigning Olympic champion in the women's 400m freestyle and won the race in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well as the 2024 Paris Olympics. She has won nine medals at the World Championships (LC) and four at the World Swimming Championships, short course. Titmus also holds eight medals from two Commonwealth Games.

The elite swimmer announced her partnership with the distinguished athletic micro-nutrition brand based in Sydney, Australia, through PILLAR Performance's latest Instagram post.

"Hey guys, it's Arnie here. I'm super excited to announce I have just joined the PILLAR team, they're all about high-performance and health and that aligns perfectly with my lifestyle. Stay tuned," the prominent athlete mentioned.

Ariarne Titmus will not be participating in the 2025 World Aquatics Swimming World Championships, as per The Sydney Morning Herald (as reported by SwimSwam). The iconic swimmer further shared that she will be concentrating on preparing for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

In 2022, she was honoured with the Medal of the Order of Australia, which is given for outstanding achievement and service to the country.

Ariarne Titmus reflects on meeting sports legends at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards

Ariarne Titmus at the NGV Gala Celebrates Opening Of Yayoi Kusama Exhibition 2024 - Arrivals - Source: Getty

In 2025, the decorated swimmer, Ariarne Titmus, was nominated for the Laureus World Sports Award in the Comeback of the Year category. She attended the ceremony, which took place in Madrid, Spain, and expressed her thoughts on sharing the space with top athletes.

"It was honestly pinch myself stuff. I almost felt like I didn't belong to be there because I was around all these incredible legends of sport that are still competing, but also that have retired, that are just synonymous with legendary in the athletic world," she shared via wwos.com.au.

She continued,

"And to be on the table with, legends and have Edwin Moses sitting in front of me to be there when, Kelly Slater was presented with his icon award, and Rafa [Rafael Nadal] as well. It was honestly unbelieveable."

In 2022, she was nominated for the Laureus World Sports Award in the Breakthrough of the Year category.

