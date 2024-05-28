Is Jakob Ingebrigtsen racing at the Oslo Diamond League 2024? Everything about the Olympic champion's next event 

While Jakob Ingebrigtsen didn't win the high-octane Bowerman Mile at the Prefontaine Classic, he would be fairly happy with the fast time. The Olympic champion made his first outdoor appearance of the season on Saturday, May 25, after nursing an Achilles injury through the winter.

Ingebrigtsen pulled out of the entire indoor season citing an Achilles tendon injury. Speaking with media ahead of the Bowerman Mile, he claimed that winter hadn't been perfect for him but was nonetheless going to show up for the Prefontaine Classic. He finished 2nd at the event in 3:45.60s.

The Norwegian will next compete at the Oslo Diamond League 2024 on May 30. While the field in Oslo isn't as stacked as that of Bowerman Mile, Ingebrigsten is looking to be in perfect shape ahead of the Paris Olympics, where he is set to defend his 1500m gold from 2020.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen will compete in the 1500m event at the Oslo Diamond League on Thursday, May 30. The event will start at 12:20 PM (EST). While the Norwegian remains the favorite, he will face tough competition from Timothy Cheruiyot, Oliver Hoare, and Azeddine Habz.

While Ingebrigtsen will only race in the 1500m at the Oslo Diamond League, he is eyeing a double gold in the 1500m and the 5000m events at the Paris Olympics 2024. The Norwegian thinks he is going to win both events in Paris. Ingebrigtsen was quoted as saying (via Runners World):

“I think I’m going to win both in Paris,” he said. “But if that is to happen, I really need to have a flawless next two months. Which I believe that I’m able to do.”

Jakob Ingebrigtsen claims he ‘tried to fight’ Josh Kerr at the Bowerman Mile

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Day 9 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Josh Kerr was coming off a blistering indoor season that saw him break Mo Farah's two-mile world record. Jakob Ingebrigtsen, making his comeback from an injury, made Kerr work very hard for the victory at the Prefontaine Classic.

Kerr took the lead with 600m to go, but Ingebrigtsen followed him the whole distance. He threatened to overtake the Brit at every moment but couldn't make the ultimate push. Ingebrigtsen said (via Diamond League):

“I tried to fight him, but today for me was more of a time trial."

He also claimed that while the Bowerman Mile was a final test before the Olympics for other runners, it wasn't so for him.

"Of course, we’re racing, but it’s definitely some differences in terms of approach into this race because this, for some people, this is their final test, even before the Olympics in Paris. But this is not my final test. I think if anything, this is going to be an exciting summer. For myself, I think it’s very good," Jakob Ingebrigtsen added.