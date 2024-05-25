Watch: Josh Kerr breaks 39-year-old British record to defeat rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen in the 'Bowerman Mile' at the Prefontaine Classic 2024

Josh Kerr put forward an incredible performance at the Prefontaine Classic 2024 in the prestigious 'Bowerman Mile' defeating arch-rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen. In the process of winning, the British athlete broke the national mile record that had been long-standing for 39 years.

The 2024 Bowerman Mile had a very competitive lineup with athletes like Josh Kerr, Jakob Ingebrigtsen, and Yared Nuguse competing for the ultimate title. Kerr asserted great dominance as he remained composed while leading the race in the crucial moments.

The race fueled huge anticipation as it was the first time the reigning 1500m Olympic and world champions were going head to head in this Olympic season. Josh Kerr held on and pulled through the finishing moments of the race clocking 3:45.34 breaking the previous British record of 3:46.32, set by Steve Cram, who was commentating on the race and witnessed his record being broken at the Hayward Field.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen finished second in his season-opening performance clocking 3:45.60. The reigning Olympic gold medalist showed great effort in the final stretch of the race to better Kerr, however, the British athlete held on to the lead and ultimately won the race. American athlete, Yared Nuguse won the bronze medal with a performance of 3:46.22.

Josh Kerr on defeating Jakob Ingebrigtsen at the Paris Olympics

Josh Kerr and Jakob Ingebrigtsen's rivalry is talked about frequently among track and field fans. The two athletes have pushed the limits of middle-distance running by their incredible performances and fierce competitiveness.

Kerr had recently opened up about winning the gold medal in Paris when he appeared on the show " Beasts: Unleashed".

" I want to do myself justice for all the hard work that I have put in and I feel like I have earned the right to have this conversation of about talking and going after the gold medal in Paris. I have to be realistic and know that I am not the current Olympic Champion," he said. (2:45)

"I am the current World Champion but you know Ingebrigtsen's the Olympic Champion and it's his title and it's his title to lose. I just need to have the belief and hopefully the training behind me will allow that dream to come into reality," he added.

With the Paris Olympics just around the corner, the anticipation and excitement among fans to witness a great 1500m at the quadrennial games is at an all-time high.