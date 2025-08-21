"Is this a sign of luck" - Simone Biles reveals bizzare lizard incident that led her to throw her fit away

Simone Biles recently shared an amusing take during her visit to a wildlife park on her Sydney trip. Biles has been dormant from the competition mat since her appearance at the Paris Games. The gymnast has been navigating a fun-filled schedule with back-to-back vacations.

She is currently visiting Sydney with her younger sister Adria. During their vacation, the Biles' sister opted for a visit to Featherdale Sydney National Park, with a 'mission to see kangaroos and koalas.' In one of the bizarre incidents at the park, a lizard dropped its waste on her, making her throw the whole black outfit. She shared a video of the incident on her Instagram story and handled it with good humor, writing:

"Throw the whole fit away. Is it a sign of luck???"

screenshot of Biles' Instagram story.

In another amusing incident, the gymnast came across an Australian pelican, the world's longest bird, which typically stands 1.6m (5.2ft) and is known for its enormous bill. Biles, who stands 1.42m (4ft 8 inches), stood beside one of the pelicans and shared a witty perspective, highlighting that the bird stands as tall as her.

"Bruh whyyy are they my sizeee," she quipped.

Screenshot of Biles' Instagram story.

Simone Biles opted for a chic and casual outfit during her visit to the wildlife park. The gymnast was seen donning a black bodysuit, which she layered with a black oversized coat, a cap, and white sneakers.

Simone Biles once opened up about her role as an elder sister to Adria in their childhood

Ron Biles, Simone Biles, Nellie Biles and Adria Biles attend the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Simone Biles Rising: Part 2.' (Photo by Getty Images)

Biles and Adria shared an inseparable bond. They have been each other's greatest support right from childhood, when they were sent to foster care. In her autobiography, 'Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance,' published in November 2016, Biles reflected on their relationship, stating she always felt in charge of Adria.

"Back then, I had Adria under my complete control, taking her everywhere in the house and yard with me," Simone Biles wrote. "I seemed to believe that I was in charge of her, and even with our grandparents now looking out for us, I would always hold her hand and wipe her face if she was crying, and I’m sure I also told her what to do and how to do it."

Biles and Adria were adopted by their grandparents Ronald and Nellie when they were six and four, respectively.

