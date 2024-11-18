IShowSpeed makes a bold claim about his track future after $100,000 race challenge against Noah Lyles

IShowSpeed made a bold statement about his track future weeks after his viral $100,000 race challenge against Noah Lyles. The popular streamer expressed his desire to participate in the sprint events in the upcoming LA Olympics in 2024.

Noah Lyles competed against IShowSpeed in a 50m race challenge that was hosted by popular YouTuber Mr Beast for $100,000. The Olympic gold medalist defeated IShowSpeed however, the streamer's performance claimed the race was a 'tie'. His claims were quickly negated as the film crew went through the race footage once again.

The race went viral on the internet in no time and fans took to social media to praise the streamer for his running skills against Noah Lyles. Since then, IShowSpeed has been challenging a lot of professional athletes to go head-to-head in a race. Right after the challenge he called out Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and wrote:

"lmao he’s scared to race me but he’s trying to race u, Tyreek u gotta get through me first😂 ."

IShowSpeed made an appearance at the ComplexCon event in Las Vegas and made a bold claim while speaking on the panel. He expressed his desire to compete in the 2028 LA Olympics in the 100m and the 200m.

"2028 I will be running the Olympics for sure. I will do a 100m and the 50m and maybe 200m," he said.

However, after the host revealed that the 100m was the shortest race in the Summer Olympic Games, he made a change to his desired set of events.

" Well, Alright. You know what I mean the 100m," he added.

Noah Lyles on being challenged by other athletes to a race

Noah Lyles at the OMEGA House Paris 2024 - Closing Night - Source: Getty

Noah Lyles has faced scrutiny by fans after his comments on NBA winners calling themselves World Champions. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill took a dig at Lyles for losing out on the gold medal in the 200m at the Paris Olympics and claimed to beat the athlete in a race.

Since then the two athletes have gone back and forth in the media ultimately raising anticipation among fans to witness a face-off between the two. Lyles spoke about receiving challenges from athletes of other sports and revealed that people are looking for an easy way to win the title of the 'fastest man of the year.'

"But in terms of, you know, running a race, you know, look, man, you got to be serious. Everybody wants to jump up to the top right. Everybody wants to jump into the everybody wants to race the fastest man. I didn't grab this title, title because it's easy or because I went the easy route," he said.

Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill will reportedly go head-to-head against each other in a race in 2025 as a part of the 'Super Serious on Sight Series.

