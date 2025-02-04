"Isn't it incredible when they prove our point"- Riley Gaines reacts to Cynthia Nixon's 'Every kid I know is trans' remark

Riley Gaines recently reacted to Cynthia Nixon's protest for trans-children at the NYU Langone Hospital in Manhattan. The 58-year-actress protested against the recent US executive order that has not only defined the gender identity in USA, but also put a halt on gender reassignment surgeries.

An X user with the handle @scarlett4kids shared the video of Nixon protesting outside the hospital, declaring that she is proud to bear two trans children. Nixon said:

"Most importantly, I am here today as the mother of a proud trans man, and today as the aunt of a proud transman. My best friend's kid is trans, and my kid's best friend IS TRANS."

The user further revealed that Nixon had experimented the same on her two daughters. In the short thread on her X timeline, the user commented:

"Cynthia Nixon gushes about her daughters’ double mastectomy. Vows to protest until the hospital is back to removing the reproductive organs of kids in NYC."

Gaines shared the thread along with the video, and taking a jibe at Nixon's opinion, she commented:

"And they say it's not a social contagion????? lol"

Nixon said, "My kids are trans, my sister's kids are trans, every kid I know is trans..."

Gaines further shared the post of another user with the username @salltweets, commenting:

"Isn't it incredible when they prove our point without even knowing"

Riley Gaines had previously called out trans Congresswoman Sarah McBride for promoting the same ideology in primary schools. She had also campaigned against the Democrat senator for attempting to bully the Republican senator Nancy Mace, when she called for women's restrooms at the Capitol Hill to be reserved for women only.

Riley Gaines expresses feelings on a special person featuring in brand dedicated to protecting women's sports

Riley Gaines on a special person featuring in a brand dedicated to protecting women's sports [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines recently featured in a brand dedicated to protecting women's sports. The brand was also endorsed by celebrated author JK Rowling, who has campaigned extensively for the protection of women's sports.

Rowling shared the ad on her X timeline and commented:

"This is the first and likely the last time I’ll retweet an ad, but I love it."

Gaines extended her support to Rowling by sharing the post, as she commented on her X timeline:

"This one is special because it features my little sister, a state champion gymnast. She’s the reason I fight. Thank you for standing up for her, @xx_xyathletics"

Riley Gaines had previously supported Rowling in her campaign against Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, whose participation at the Paris Olympics was questioned on the basis of her gender identity.

