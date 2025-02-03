"She's the reason I fight" - Riley Gaines makes her feelings known as special person features in ad for brand dedicated to protecting women's sports

Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts on a brand dedicated to protecting women's sports. The brand was recently endorsed by celebrated author JK Rowling, who had extensively campaigned for the cause of women's sports during the Paris Olympics.

Sharing the ad on her X timeline, Rowling expressed her opinion as she wrote:

"This is the first and likely the last time I’ll retweet an ad, but I love it."

Gaines, who was a part of this ad, extended her support to Rowling and the sponsor as she posted the video on her X timeline with the caption:

"This one is special because it features my little sister, a state champion gymnast. She’s the reason I fight. Thank you for standing up for her, @xx_xyathletics"

Riley Gaines previously posted in support of the Adrian College softball team, who had posed with her book 'Swimming against the Current - Fighting for Common Sense in a World That's Lost Its Mind'. The college also posted a photo of the same on their Instagram page, to which Gaines expressed her delight by commenting:

"This is the coolest thing EVER I love these girls."

Riley Gaines has been campaigning for the exclusion of trans athletes from women's sports. She also campaigned against the participation of athletes like Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics and collegiate volleyball player Blaire Fleming at the NCAA Mountain West Conference.

Riley Gaines on the restoration of Title IX rules in schools and colleges

Riley Gaines on the restoration of Title IX rules in schools and colleges [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines recently expressed her thoughts on the restoration of the Title IX rules in the schools and colleges. These provisions, originally drafted in 2020, were amended by the US administration led by Joe Biden in 2024.

According to the new development led by the US Department of Education, the women's locker rooms and restrooms in all educational institutions will be reserved for women only. Gaines expressed her satisfaction on this decision as she shared the post on her X timeline with the caption:

"Once again, the Department of Education acknowledges women aren't a social construct, but biological beings worthy of sex-based protections. Lots of work has gone into restoring this recognition. Praise God," Gaines wrote on X.

However, that wasn't all. The 24-year-old swimmer turned social activist, also wrote in another post on her X timeline:

"Alas, Joe Biden's illegal administrative rewrite of Title IX has come to an abrupt end. Sex" = male & female as intended when written 1972 If educational programs don't comply, they risk losing federal funding."

Riley Gaines had filed a lawsuit in early 2024 against the NCAA for their bias towards trans athletes along with 15 other athletes. She also campaigned for provisions like the Protection of Girls and Women in Sports Act, which was recently passed by the US House of Representatives with a majority vote of 218, with 2 bipartisan votes from Democrat senators.

