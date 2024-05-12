ISSF World Cup Baku 2024 Final Results: Austen Smith tops Women's Skeet and Team USA secures gold medal in Skeet Mixed Team

The ISSF World Cup Baku 2024 featured multiple events for men and women athletes, including 10m air rifle, 10m air pistol, 50m 3 position, 25m fire pistol, trap, and skeet. The tournament marked the fourth leg of the six world cups slated for the Olympic year.

The 2024 ISSF World Cup Baku was scheduled from May 1 to 12, at the Baku Olympic Shooting Range in Azerbaijan. The American squad finished in sixth place with two medals.

Austen Smith dominates the women's skeet event at the ISSF World Cup Baku 2024

Austen Smith, who represented the American squad in the women's skeet at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, settling in tenth place, clinched a gold medal on May 9, 2024. She topped the event with a remarkable score of 56 points, leaving behind Maruzzo Martina and Bartekova Danka, who secured 50 and 43 points, respectively.

The 2023 Pan American Games gold medalist Dania Vizzi along with Dustan Taylor bagged a silver medal in the mixed skeet team after a faceoff with Chile. The American duo scored 42 points to achieve the feat, while the Chilian squad topped the event with 45 points.

Final results for the ISSF World Cup Baku 2024

The list of the top three finishers of each event at the 2024 ISSF World Cup Baku is given below:

10m Air Rifle Men:

SHENG Lihao (CHN) - 251.8 DU Linshu (CHN) - 251.4 PARK Hajun (KOR) - 229.8

50m 3 Position Men:

LIU Yukun (CHN) - 467.3 WR DU Linshu (CHN) - 466.1 WRJ KRYZS Lucas Bernard Denis (FRA) - 451.5

10m Air Rifle Women:

KEUM Jihyeon (KOR) - 253.4 WANG Zifei (CHN) - 252.3 HAN Jiayu (CHN) -231.1

50m 3 Position Women:

MCINTOSH Seonaid (GBR) - 466.3 XIA Siyu (CHN) - 464.6 JANSSEN Anna (GER) - 454.1

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

People's Republic of China 1 People's Republic of China 2 Italy 1

50m Rifle 3 Positions Men:

LIU Yukun (CHN) - 468.9 SCHMIRL Alexander (AUT) - 463.2 PRIVRATSKY Jiri (CZE) - 452.4

10m Air Pistol Men:

XIE Yu (CHN) - 243.1 WALTER Robin( GER) - 238.7 ZHANG Bowen (CHN) - 218.7

25m Rapid Fire Pisol Men:

PODHRASKY Martin (CZE) - 32 WANG Xinjie (CHN) - 32 BESSAGUET Clement (FRA) - 25

10m Air Pistol Women:

JEDRZEJEWSKI Camille (FRA) - 243.0 KIM Yeji (KOR) -241.0 JIANG Ranxin (CHN) -219.0

25m Rapid Fire Pistol Women:

YANG Jiin (KOR) - 41 EWR, EWRJ ZHAO Nan (CHN) - 37 EDER Josefin (GER) - 32

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team:

Turkey 1 Kazakhstan 2 People's Republic of China 2

Trap Men:

WILLETT James (AUS) - 46 MARINOV Filip (SVK) - 42 BROL CARDENAS Jean Pierre (GUA) - 34

Trap Women:

BASSIL Ray (LBN) - 44 SMITH Penny (AUS) - 40 SESSA Erica (ITA) - 34

Skeet Men:

LYU Jianlin (CHN) - 56 GIL Federico (ARG) - 50 LLEWELLIN Ben (GBR) - 42

Skeet Women:

SMITH Austen Jewell (USA) - 56 MARUZZO Martina (ITA) - 50 BARTEKOVA Danka (SVK) - 43

Skeet Mixed team:

Chile United States of America 2 Australia