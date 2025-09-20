  • home icon
  Fred Kerley
  "It was about freedom"- Fred Kerley breaks silence over the criticism on joining Enhanced Games

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 20, 2025 02:53 GMT
65th Mt. San Antonio College Relays - Source: Getty
American sprinter Fred Kerley finally broke silence over his decision to join the Enhanced Games. The Olympic medalist sprinter announced his decision to join the Games on Wednesday, days after being suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit for failing to provide an explanation of his whereabouts for the drug testing.

Kerley was interested in this project, and he claimed that this move would allow him to become the fastest human of all time. However, fans were divided over his decision to join the Enhanced Games, and some even criticized him for allegedly choosing money over ethics.

Kerley finally responded to the criticism by posting his views on his X account [formerly Twitter]. The Olympic medalist sprinter mentioned that in the end it was only about protecting his spirit, his kids and family. Kerley wrote,

"One day they gon look back and understand my choice it was never about chasing no approval it was about freedom about protecting my spirit my kids my family my future the crowd gon cheer and fade the people gon praise and forget but what I build what I guard what I sacrifice for that’s forever the only way to win is protect yourself and move with purpose."
For the unversed, the Enhanced Games [where Fred Kerley is participating] is a unique sporting event, where the human ability would be tested, and science would be applied to monitor athletes' intake without punishing them for the supplements that are proscribed under the anti-doping provisions.

In short, Enhanced Games is the event where there would be no drug testing for any participating athlete. However, according to some media reports, any athlete participating in the event risks being banned by the World Athletics, as confirmed by former Olympic champion and World Athletics president Sebastian Coe.

When Fred Kerley opened up about his provisional suspension

Fred Kerley talks about his provisional suspension [Image Source : Getty]
Fred Kerley previously opened up about his provisional suspension. The Olympic medalist was suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit of the USA Track & Field over his alleged failure on explaining his whereabouts, the apex body for the administration of athletics in USA.

In a detailed statement shared on his social media, Kerley blamed the doping control officer for not making enough efforts to locate him. Kerley stated,

"Fred Kerley has already notified the AIU that he intends to contest the allegation that he has violated the anti-doping rules related to whereabouts failures, as he strongly believes that one or more of his alleged missed tests should be set aside either because he was not negligent or because the Doping Control Officer did not do what was reasonable under the circumstances to locate him at his designated location."

Fred Kerley last participated at the Rome leg of the Diamond League, where he stood fifth in the men's 100m overall. The sprinter also participated at the inaugural leg of the Grand Slam Track league in Kingston, where he finished on seventh position in men's 100m and on the third position in men's 200m respectively.

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Edited by Animesh Pandey
