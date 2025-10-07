"It has been the greatest honor to carry our flag" - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce humbled to represent Jamaica as she pens emotional retirement note

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shared a heartfelt message of gratitude as she drew the curtain on her legendary sprinting career. As the Jamaican sprinter concluded her final season as a professional runner, she leaves the sport with eight Olympic medals and 10 World Championship titles.On Tuesday, October 6, Fraser-Pryce posted a long message on Instagram, tracing her career that spanned nearly two decades. She looked back on years where every millisecond counted and expressed gratitude to God for blessing her with a sport that shaped her into the person she is today. She added that in each of her 275 races, every step to the starting line was a personal journey to truly own it. Below is an excerpt from Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's statement:“This sport has given me joy beyond measure. It has shaped me, disciplined me, and carried me to heights I could only dream of as a young girl in Waterhouse. Yet as I reflect, I no longer see time only in seconds, I see it in years. The years I gave to sprinting will forever remain among the greatest of my life.”“I am a proud daughter of the soil, and I owe an eternal debt of gratitude to Jamaica. To my fellow Jamaicans, thank you for your unyielding love, loyalty, and pride that have propelled me year after year. It has been the greatest honor to carry our flag across the world. We may be small, but we are mighty, and I am humbled to have represented the strength of our nation with passion on the global stage.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn her message, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce also credited her family's support. She added that her husband, Jason, was her steady anchor whose constant support and quiet strength helped her weather every high and low of her career. On her son Zyon, she said his arrival was ‘God’s perfect timing,’ and he gave her life new purpose, and reminded her beyond all medals and records, her proudest role will always be that of a mother.She ended her World Athletics Championships career with a sixth-place finish in the 100m and a silver medal in the 4x100m relay.All about Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s 2025 seasonWorld Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce opened her 2025 campaign at the Velocity Fest #17 meet in Kingston. She then began her final Diamond League season in Doha, finishing fourth in the 100m. She also anchored Jamaica’s 4x100m relay team at the World Relays, helping them secure a bronze medal. Fraser-Pryce concluded her season at her ninth and final World Athletics Championships, earning a silver medal in the 4x100m relay.