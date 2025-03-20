"It was hard thing just because I'm getting older" - Gable Steveson reflects on challenges of collegiate return after two-year hiatus

Gable Steveson admitted returning to college wrestling after a two-year break was hard, citing his older age as one of the reasons. The American wrestler to Minnesota Gophers after a two-year hiatus that saw him pursue careers in WWE and NFL.

Steveson last competed for the Gophers and had two NCAA titles to his name before transitioning to WWE. He was released by the company in May 2024 and signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad before being cut in July.

The 24-year-old returned to Gophers last summer and has been dominant this season, going 14-0 so far, including winning the 2025 Big Ten Championships at 285 lbs. However, he felt strange at the start of his return, as the majority of wrestlers on the Gophers team were younger than him.

"I feel great. I feel this has been the best season I've had coming back and being with the guys that were 2022 and taking two years off, it was a hard thing just because you know I'm getting older and then guys on the team were getting younger," he said at the NCAA Championships press conference. [1:40 onwards]

"So, just coming back and kind of getting them that leeway, showing what it takes to be something great in this sport it was definitely a big thing and then I'm happy I did it," Gable Steveson added.

Steveson has four Big Ten titles to his name and a silver medal from the 2019 Championships as well. In addition to the two NCAA heavyweight titles, he won bronze at the 2019 national championships and is a two-time Dan Hodge Trophy winner as well.

Gable Steveson looking to finish of collegiate career in a dominant fashion

Further speaking at the aforementioned press conference, Gable Steveson announced that he wanted to put on a dominant show at his final national championships, which start on March 20 in Indianapolis.

“I want to finish off the tournament in dominating fashion. I did it for a long time. I can do it again. And I think this year I'm going to do it in such a way that people aren't even going to fathom what I'm about to do. But I let the wrestling speak for itself,” he said.

Steveson is the No.1 seed in the 285lbs, and if he manages to win another national title, the 24-year-old will make a strong case to be one of the greatest college heavyweight wrestlers of all time. He is determined to make it happen.

“Hopefully, I go out there Saturday night and win that final match and be labeled as best collegiate heavyweight ever,” said Steveson. “It’s got to be. I don’t think any other way around it.”

Steveson is on a 66-match winning streak and has gone 99-2 in his collegiate career. He is the only heavyweight wrestler to win four Big Ten titles.

