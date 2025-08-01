"It'll come"- Michael Phelps offers his take as Summer McIntosh misses out on world record in 200m butterfly despite winning gold

Former American swimmer Michael Phelps has shared his reaction to Summer McIntosh posting a time of 2:01.99 in the women's 200m butterfly. It made her the second-fastest woman in the event, behind China's Liu Zige, who holds the world record with 2:01.81 in 2009. McIntosh won her third gold medal of the World Championships in the event, with her other two coming in the 400m freestyle and the 200m individual medley. The Canadian swimmer will also be training under Phelps' former coach, Bob Bowman, in Texas.Michael Phelps is regarded as one of the greatest athletes in history. The most decorated Olympic athlete made his breakthrough at the 2004 Athens Games, where he won eight medals, six of them being gold. He earned multiple accolades and set multiple world records; Phelps is the long-course world record holder in the men's 400m Individual Medley. He retired after the Rio 2016 Games, ending his career after adding five gold medals and one silver medal to his impressive tally.In a post on Instagram, World Aquatics shared McIntosh's impressive feat in the women's 200m butterfly at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships. The swimmer was even seen in frustration after she learned that she didn't break the world record in the event. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMichael Phelps commented on the post, writing:&quot;Sick swim…. It’ll come @summerrmcintosh … love the reaction after🤬🤣,&quot;Still taken from World Aquatics' Instagram (Source: @world_aquatics/Instagram)Summer McIntosh and Michael Phelps connected over a FaceTime call after it was revealed that she would be working under Bob Bowman. Phelps was coached by Bowman for 15 years.Michael Phelps shares how he felt after Leon Marchand broke his 400m Individual Medley world recordPhelps at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics 2016 - Source: GettyMichael Phelps previously shared how he felt after Leon Marchand broke his world record in the individual medley 400m event at the 2023 World Championships. Marchand posted a time of 4:02.50, which was faster than Phelps' time of 4:03.84, which was set at Beijing in 2008.According to Forbes, Phelps said:&quot;To be honest, I was trying to hold it for 20 years. So I got there. I can say I hold the longest-standing swimming World Record. That’s something really cool. But in Léon’s race, as soon as he turned with 100 to go, and he was a body length ahead of the record, I knew he wasn’t going to fade. As I said before, I knew it was going to get broken. I just didn't know when.&quot;Marchand also broke Phelps' record in the 200m Individual Medley at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The Frenchman also works under Bob Bowman.