Michael Phelps received an unusual invitation from Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and a couple of his teammates to give them swimming lessons. Phelps, hailing from Baltimore and an avid fan of the Ravens, agreed to come to their rescue.

During his competitive years, Michael Phelps may have shifted to Tempe, Arizona, to train under his long-time coach, Bob Bowman, but he always expressed his love for his hometown, Baltimore. He even handled the Baltimore Ravens' Twitter (now X) account and had strong connections with the players and coaches as well.

In 2016, he received an honor from the team, as the 40-year-old led the players through the tunnel to the stadium before they took on the Washington Redkins. In 2024, he and his eldest son, Boomer, delivered the gameday ball ahead of the Ravens' NFL playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Recently, Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey and his teammates approached Phelps for swimming lessons, hoping to learn from the best and expand their skillsets. In an adorable video posted by the former, the players took turns to address their problem and voiced that only Phelps could rescue them.

"Mr. Phelps, we have a problem. Did you know that one in three Ravens cannot swim? We have a solution for you, sir. Come to Ravens training camp and this beautiful aquatic center and teach us how to swim."

In the comments, the greatest Olympian of all time expressed elation and playfully agreed to take on the role, writing,

"I got yall!!! Let’s do it!!"

Phelps agreed to train Humphrey and his teammates; Instagram - @marlon

In 2012, the 23-time Olympic gold medalist served as an honorary captain of the team and took part in the coin toss. He was also the final person to be introduced as he followed the team through the tunnel before the game.

Michael Phelps opened up about the most important lesson he learned from his coach Bob Bowman

Phelps and Bowman at the Olympic Games 2016 Swimming - (Source: Getty)

Michael Phelps began showing his flair in the pool from a young age and started training under Bowman at the age of 11. Under the latter, Phelps became the most decorated Olympian and amassed 82 medals across major international long course competitions. He recently took to his Instagram story and expressed gratitude to his coach for mentally preparing him for the races besides providing physical training.

Michael Phelps' wall of fame includes multiple American Swimmer of the Year and World Swimmer of the Year awards. He also received the honor of being the US flag bearer at the 2016 Olympics closing ceremony. Phelps has also been active phianthropist, helping peopel fulfill their dreams through his eponymous foundation.

