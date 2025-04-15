Michael Phelps' ex-coach Bob Bowman's college team boosted by former junior world champion signing

Michael Phelps' ex-coach Bob Bowman-led Texas Longhorns swimming team welcomed Polish swimmer Ksawery Masiuk to the roster. Phelps and Bowman forged one of the most successful trainer-athlete relationships that made the former the most decorated Olympian in history.

Phelps trained under Bob Bowman since he was 11. He accompanied his coach to Michigan, where the latter served as the head coach of the University of Michigan. Phelps did the same when Bowman joined the Arizona swimming team and even trained at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club when Bowman was the CEO. Under his tutelage, Phelps amassed 82 medals in major long-course competitions and broke multiple records.

In 2024, Michael Phelps' coach joined the University of Texas as the director of swimming and diving & head men's swimming and diving coach. Now in his second season, Bowman and the Longhorns team welcomed Polish swimmer Ksawery Masiuk, a two-time World Championship medalist and four-time World Junior champion.

Masiuk announced committing to the Texas swimming program in his Instagram post in September 2024. He thanked his family, coaches, and close ones for supporting him in his journey.

"After thinking about it for a long time I’ve decided to join University of Texas🤘I’m really excited about what we’ll achieve together. I would like to thank my family, coaches and friends who always supported me trough my journey. Love ya’ll.."

The three-time European Championships medalist joined NC State in 2023, but he soon changed his mind to train under longtime coach Pawel Wolkow in his hometown.

Bob Bowman helped the Longhorns men's swimming and diving team to the NCAA Division I Championships title in 2025.

Michael Phelps' ex-coach Bob Bowman once credited the swimmer for taking ownership in training sessions

Phelps and his coach Bob Bowman at 2016 Olympic Games swimming - (Source: Getty)

Michael Phelps' ex-coach once opened up about his tendency of controlling the swimmers' training only to later contemplate whether his approach was beneficial for them. However, he also noted that Michael Phelps was different since he took ownership and helped his coach plan the training properly.

"Michael, good example, right? So by the end, we were kind of working together much more and he was taking ownership. And, you know, I remember there were times that later in Michael's career, and I'll give him some credit because he's like raised to think the coach is always right, which, you know, sometimes we are.."

He added:

"You know, those sort of things. They grow better. We have a much better relationship and I can guide them much better than I can drive them somewhere."

Michael Phelps broke 29 individual world records in his storied career. He also has a record eight World Swimmer of the Year awards in his repertoire.

