Michael Phelps' former coach Bob Bowman opens up on life-changing journey with Olympic icon in emotional tribute for swimmer’s 40th birthday

Bob Bowman, long-time head coach of Michael Phelps, has shared an emotional tribute to the latter on his 40th birthday. The greatest competitive swimmer of all time, Phelps, commenced his training under the decorated coach at the age of 11.

Bowman is currently the head coach of the men's swimming team at the University of Texas. Along with this position, he is also appointed as the Director of Swimming and Diving. Under his tutelage, Phelps captured 28 Olympic medals, out of which 23 are gold medals. Along with his Olympic feats, he has 33 medals from World Championships and 32 medals from the Swimming World Cup.

Phelps became one of the most decorated swimmers under the guidance of Bob Bowman. Through an Instagram post, the six-time USA Swimming Coach of the Year expressed his heartfelt message to Phelps who turned 40 on June 30. He wrote:

"On May 7, 1997, we started a journey together that has defined my life professionally and personally. It’s so rare that one person can impact the world, their sport and countless individual lives. There’s not a thing in my life that you haven’t made better by sharing yours with me."

He continued:

"I’m so grateful for our swimming time together, which transformed Olympic sport and what it means to be excellent. The time after has been a blessing that I could have never imagined and has changed my life in so many positive ways. Happy Birthday MP! Love you! ❤️🤍💙"

In 2010, Bowman was inducted into the ASCA Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame.

Michael Phelps reflected on the significance of head coach Bob Bowman in his life

Michael Phelps and Bob Bowman at the Arena Grand Prix at Charlotte - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Bob Bowman was named the head coach of the men's USA Team at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. He served as the assistant coach in the 2004 Athens Olympics, 2008 Beijing Olympics, and the 2012 London Olympics.

Michael Phelps shared the importance of the role Bowman played in his life in August 2016. He mentioned (via Swimming World Magazine):

"He’s a father figure to me. He knew how to get the most out of me in the water, but he’s helped me through some of the worst times in my life. He’s been there every step of the way, and I’m forever thankful. I’ve said this all along."

For his significant contribution to the sport, Michael Phelps was awarded the prestigious Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award in 2017.

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More