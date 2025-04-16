“Lil dude has style”- Michael Phelps gushes over son Maverick’s outfit choice

The most decorated Olympian, swimming legend Michael Phelps, has recently shared his thoughts on his five-year-old son, Maverick Phelps' fashion sense. The father of four expressed his elation to his son's outfit choice via an Instagram story.

The 28-time Olympic medalist, Michael Phelps, has four kids with his wife Nicole Phelps. They are Boomer Phelps, 8 years old, Beckett Phelps, 7 years old, and Maverick and Nico Phelps, who were born in January 2024. The former competitive swimming legend shared his thoughts on Maverick's apparel style on his story on Instagram. He wrote,

“Loving @mavericknphelps outfit choice….lil dude has style!”

Screenshot of Michael Phelps's Instagram story | Credits: IG/m_phelps00

The swimming prodigy got married in 2016 to Nicole Johnson, who was a former Miss California USA 2010 and also competed in the Miss USA pageant. The Colorado native, a former model, attended the University of Southern California and clinched the ninth position in the 2010 Miss USA pageant.

Along with his prestigious Olympic feats, he has thirty-three World Championship medals, thirty-two swimming World Cup medals, and 21 Pan Pacific Championships medals. Moreover, he received the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award in 2017 to honor his notable career.

Michael Phelps reflects on the importance of the dinner tradition and the emotional growth of his children

Michael Phelps at The Olympic Gala Of Champions: Arrivals - Source: Getty

The Baltimore, Maryland native, grew up with his two sisters and mother, Deborah Sue Phelps. His parents got divorced when he was nine years old, which left a profound impact on him while growing up.

He discovered his passion for swimming when he was seven years old and went on to become the greatest swimmer of his generation. During his interview with PEOPLE four years ago, Michael Phelps shared his thoughts regarding his family's dinner tradition. He added,

“As a kid, I always wanted to have dinner as a family but with my parents separated, that didn't happen often. I love how we have dinner every night together at the same exact time.”

The swimmer also reflected on teaching his kids the correct path to navigate negative emotions. He mentioned,

“They talk about their emotions. It gives me a lot of hope. I just want them to be as prepared as they can be.”

Phelps has won the World Swimmer of the Year Award eight times and the American Swimmer of the Year Award eleven times throughout his distinguished career in swimming.

