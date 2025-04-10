Michael Phelps makes feelings known about the introduction of new 50m events in the upcoming Olympics

Michael Phelps made his feelings known about the six new 50m events set to take place at the 2028 LA Olympic Games. Phelps retired from swimming in 2016 but often shares his views on sports-related matters.
Michael Phelps, 39, was the most dominant swimmer of his time, setting the all-time record for Olympic gold medals that is still intact. He inspired millions and even helped many youngsters dream big through his eponymous Michael Phelps Foundation and other ventures. Phelps may have retired after the 2016 Rio Games, but his achievements continue to resonate in the sporting realm.
Recently, the LA Games announced that six new 50m swimming events will debut in the 2028 Olympic edition. Phelps shared the post on his story and captioned it with a blank face emoji.
The official post offered few details that read:
"With our latest medal event program updates, six new fast-paced, adrenaline-pumping Olympic Swimming sprint events will make their debut at the 2028 Games. Both the women’s and men’s fields will see the addition of the 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke and 50m breaststroke."
Since the greatest Olympian in history didn't have the opportunity to compete in the same during his competitive days, he was reminded of Summer League Swimming when the LA news broke.
"First thing that comes to my mind is…. Summer league swimming"
Summer League Swimming is an organization that helps kids hone their swimming skills in a safer environment before introducing them to the competitive pool. The specially designed programs also help coaches develop leadership skills and offer a platform for families to connect.
Michael Phelps once noted how his coach Bob Bowman's lessons catapulted him to become the greatest swimmer of all-time
Michael Phelps broke 29 individual world records during the course of his career. However, his eight gold-winning feat at a single Games still stands strong as athletes don't participate in that many races nowadays.
In a conversation with Forbes, Phelps credited his long-time coach Bob Bowman for being the integral reason behind his career wins. Reflecting on the latter's coaching approach of putting swimmers in high- pressure situations, he said:
"Every single day, our coach Bob is giving us certain challenges to prepare us for the moment those lights come on. The most pressured situations. That’s why Léon and I have been able to rise above the rest. Because Bob has literally put us through every possible situation. So, if there’s a race that comes down to a touch, you can pretty much guarantee it's going to be one of us that's going to win that race. It's because of the repetitions that you do every single day."
Notably, Phelps traveled to the Paris Olympics as the hospitality ambassador. He was joined by former gymnast, Aly Raisman.