Michael Phelps' wife Nicole shares a heartwarming gesture about her relationship with the Olympian

Michael Phelps' wife, Nicole Phelps, recently shared a cute gesture toward her husband on social media. She posted an illustration of two penguins reflecting on the couple's relationship.

Ad

The couple has had some relationship difficulties, including breakups and personal hardships. Nicole Phelps said that spending time apart helped them grow and understand themselves better. The swimmer’s struggles with his mental health also affected their relationship. They eventually overcame their difficulties by focusing on mutual support and communication.

A user shared an illustration of penguins on Instagram on March 7, 2025, accompanied by the caption:

"I will always choose you, even on the days when we don’t understand each other. ❤️"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Michael Phelps' wife reshared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote:

"That be you @m_phelps00"

Screenshot of Nicole Phelps' Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @mrs.nicolephelps

Michael Phelps has won a total of 28 medals, including 23 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze, across five Olympic Games. In addition to his Olympic experience, his World Championships tally includes 34 medals: 27 gold, six silver and one bronze.

Ad

Throughout his career, Phelps dominated in the 100m and 200m butterfly events. He also excelled in the team events in 4x100m medley relays between 2003 and 2011, in addition to 4x300m freestyle relay in similar years.

Michael Phelps reflects on his wife's unwavering support

Michael Phelps at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games: Day 12 - Source: Getty

The couple first met during the 2007 ESPY Awards. At that time, Nicole Johnson was working as an athlete escort for ESPN. Following their long-term relationship, they got married in 2016 and had their first child named Boomer Robert in 2016. They have three more sons named Beckett Richard (2018), Maverick Nicolas (2019) and Nico (2022).

Ad

Reflecting on the support from his wife, the swimming legend said:

“I’m not saying every single day is easy, but I think that’s why we're together because we challenge each other in ways to be better and grow together. So that's something that I adore." (via PEOPLE)

The swimmer has often talked about his mental health issues linked with anxiety and depression. However, during his tough times, Phelps revealed that his wife stood by him. Therefore, he calls her his best friend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback