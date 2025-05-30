Michael Phelps makes his feelings known as he weighs in on whether Reed is the greatest safety of all time

Legendary competitive swimmer, Michael Phelps, recently shared his thoughts on whether the former NFL safety and icon of the Baltimore Ravens, Ed Reed, is the best safety of all time. The twenty-eight-time Olympic medalist is a long-time supporter of the Baltimore Ravens.

Ad

Michael Phelps is arguably the most decorated Olympian and competitive swimmer of all time and has secured numerous accolades throughout his illustrious career in the sport. Along with his Olympic feats, he has clinched thirty-three World Championship medals. The Baltimore native has followed the Ravens since childhood and has been present for the team's major moments over the years.

In 2012, he did the coin toss ceremony for the team, and in 2024, he was asked to bring out the game ball for the AFC Championship game played between the Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

Trending

Through his Instagram story, which featured the NFL's post about Ed Reed, Michael Phelps shared his thoughts on the debate over the greatest safety of all time.

"Facts!"

Screenshot of Michael Phelps' Instagram story | Source: IG/m_phelps00

Phelps further commented on the NFL's Instagram post.

Ad

"Yep. The best!"

Screenshot of NFL's Instagram post | Source: IG/nfl

Ed Reed also played with the Houston Texans and the New York Jets and earned multiple accolades during his career. He is a Super Bowl champion and was named to the First-team All-Pro five times and to the Second-team All-Pro three times. He was also named to the Pro Bowl nine times throughout his decorated career.

Ad

Michael Phelps reflects on his emotional battles and depression after competing at the Olympics

Michael Phelps at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race - Source: Getty

During his interview with NBC News' Kristen Welker, the legendary swimmer shared his thoughts on suffering from depression after the Olympics.

Ad

"2004 was my first first taste of post Olympic depression, coming off such a high and it's basically you get to like the edge of the cliff and you're like cool now what. I guess I got to wait four more years to have the chance to do it again right so and for those who don't have a successful Olympics those four years can feel like an absolute eternity," he shared [3:28 onwards]

Ad

"2008 was my second taste of post Olympic depression because coming off of that high after doing something you set up like you set out to do your whole entire life like my my goal was to do something no one else had ever done before," he added.

To honour his distinguished achievements in the sport, he was awarded the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award in 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More