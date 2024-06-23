"It looks like an eternity"; "It doesn't even look REAL"- Fans react to Katie Ledecky dominating 1500m with 20-second lead at Olympic Trials

Katie Ledecky managed to take the swimming world by storm by again impressing the fans with one of her stellar performances. Ledecky dominated the women's 1500m freestyle final at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials with a lead of a whopping 20 seconds.

The 27-year-old booked her place in the 1500m freestyle event at Paris 2024 on Day 5 of the Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. She recorded an outstanding time of 15:37.35. Katie Grimes, who finished second, clocked 20.42 seconds more than Ledecky, as she registered a time of 15:57.77.

Ashley Twichell settled in third place with 16:08.07, 30.72 seconds slower than . Fans were quick enough to express their praise and astonishment at yet another mind-blowing performance from Ledecky.-

"Katie Ledecky is not real….she beat everyone at US trials in the 1500m by TWENTY SECONDS, one of the fans wrote. "And it looks like an eternity.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Another fan expressed their disbelief, while referring to Ledecky as a "Legend" and wrote,

"It doesn't even look REAL nor possible! My brain is broken! She is a legend,"

Expand Tweet

One of the fans reflected on Ledecky's unbelievable ability to balance a glass of milkshake on her head while swimming and humorously wrote,

"She could have had that chocolate milk balanced on her head and still won by 5 seconds."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

"She’s been doing this for almost a decade. She is amazing," another fan expressed.

"Lawd...Katie went swimming by herself again...she's amazing!!..so looking forward to these games," one of the fans wrote.

"Katie Ledecky is fantastic," a fan praised.

Katie Ledecky sweeps to victory in the Freestyle events at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials

Katie Ledecky looks on after the semifinals of the Women's 200m Freestyle at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Katie Ledecky is all set to compete at the Paris Olympics after securing Olympic berths in freestyle events at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials. She secured her first freestyle Olympic berth in the 400m event after clocking a championship record with 3:58.35.

Further, on Day 3 of the Olympic Trials, she defeated Claire Weinstein to lead the 200m freestyle final lineup with 1:55.22 to clinch the Olympic spot in pursuit of her second Olympic gold medal of the event.

On Saturday, June 22, 2024, the American legendary swimmer topped the 800m freestyle final to secure the spot after defeating Paige Madden and Jillian Cox. Ledecky registered 8:14.12. She will vie for her third consecutive Olympic gold medal in the 800m freestyle event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.