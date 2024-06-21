"More impressive than her seven Olympic gold medals" - Fans react to Katie Ledecky swimming with a cup of milkshake on her head

Fans reacted to a video of Katie Ledecky swimming with a cup of milkshake on her head, without spilling a drop of it. In 2020, Ledecky stunned the swimming world by showcasing her proficiency as she effortlessly swam the lap freestyle, with a cup of chocolate milkshake.

The American swimmer has cemented her legacy with 10 Olympic medals, including seven gold medals, in the freestyle event. Her first Olympic gold medal, which she won at 15, became all the more substantial, coming out of the blue.

With the American swimmer now vying for her fourth Olympic appearance, fans revisited her old video, still marveling at her extraordinary skills. For one of the fans, Ledecky seamlessly completing the lap without spilling even a drop of milk was more impressive than the legendary swimmer earning seven Olympic gold medals.

"This video of Kathleen Ledecky balancing chocolate milk on her head while swimming is more impressive to me than her seven Olympic gold medals," wrote the fan.

Another fan referred to the trick as her highest stake race and wrote,

"That is her most high stakes race… one drop of chocolate in the pool and you’re draining the entire thing."

One of the fans praised Ledecky for surpassing the highest standards of greatness and wrote,

"In a world of superlative greatness, she is superlatively great."

"Very cool and funny to watch," one of the fans conveyed.

Katie Ledecky secures 2024 Olympic spot to make her fourth appearance at the Games in Paris

Katie Ledecky competes in the heats of the Women's 1500m freestyle at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Katie Ledecky is again proving her prospect as a peerless swimmer at the 2024 U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. America's most beloved swimmer, Ledecky has secured Olympic spots in multiple events to compete at the Games for the fourth time.

On Day 1 of the trails, the swimmer earned the Olympic berth for the 400m freestyle event after clocking a commendable time of 3:58.35. Following this, the 27-year-old swimmer punched the ticket for the Olympics in the 200m freestyle event, registering 1:55.22.

She recorded a world lead of 15:37.35 in the 1500m freestyle to earn the spot. Katie Ledecky will compete in the 800m freestyle event on Friday, June 21, 2024, vying to secure an Olympic quota in her pet event.