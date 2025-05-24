"It is not me"- Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy issues warning about social media impersonator

Nebraska Volleyball's Laney Choboy has become a victim of identity theft on social media. With 25000 followers on social media, the imposter on social media has been trying to scam people out of money.

Nebraska Volleyball finished its spring game season with a dominating win over Kansas State and South Dakota State. Laney Choboy has been an outstanding player for the Huskers and was part of the US U-19 Girls team at the 2022 Pan American Cup, where she received the "Best Receiver" award.

Choboy was present at the final game of the spring season against South Dakota State and tallied nine digs. Choboy's teammate, Campbell Flynn, played the whole game as the setter and secured 44 assists, eight digs, four kills, and as many blocks.

Notably, Choboy has urged people to unfollow her fake account on Facebook. In an Instagram story, Choboy shared that a fake account of hers on Facebook has garnered over 25000 followers and is asking people for money, urging people to unfollow the account.

"hey guys!!!!! i just wanted to bring to the attention that someone has been impersonating me on facebook for a really long time!! it's not me, I do not have facebook anymore...," she captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Laney Choboy's Instagram story (@laneychoboy/ig)

Nebraska Volleyball will be returning for the regular volleyball season in August, facing Pittsburgh in their first match.

Nebraska Volleyball's head coach Dani Buboom Kelly welcomes new family member

Dani Busboom Kelly has posted a strong spring season as the Huskers' head coach. As the summer break begins for the Huskers, Busboom Kelly is taking time from being a head coach to being a mother. Coach Kelly welcomed a baby boy into her family. In an Instagram post, Coach Kelly shared the news with all her followers.

"Jett arrived this week and is doing great! Boone is very proud to be a big brother and we are all looking forward to the adventures as a family of 4! @lanekelly92"

The former legendary Huskers coach, John Cook, announced his retirement at the end of January this year. Coach Cook retired after 25 seasons with the Huskers and four NCAA Championships. The former coach was delighted to pave the way for Dani Busboom Kelly as his successor. Coach Kelly was on the coaching staff of Nebraska Volleyball in 2015, the year the team won its third NCAA Championship. Dani Busboom Kelly was also part of the Huskers' team that won the 2006 NCAA Championship.

