"It was never about running the World record"- Usain Bolt gets real about celebrating his win before completing the race  

Usain Bolt opened up about celebrating his victory early in his races before the finish line in his latest interview. The star Jamaican athlete also weighed in on the popular notion that he would have pushed his own record further had he celebrated his victory after the finish line.
Bolt dominated the sprinting circuit for over a decade and set the world record in both the 100m and the 200m during his illustrious career. While Usain Bolt set the world record in the 100m at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, the Jamaican athlete celebrated his victory even before the race was over as he raised his hands in anticipation while breezing through the finish line.
His celebrations before the finish line led to a lot of discussions among fans and track enthusiasts who expressed their opinion about Bolt having the ability to push his own world record even further during the race. Usain Bolt expressed his thoughts about the popular notion in an interview as he visited India after 14 years.
The Jamaican athlete shared that he never had thoughts about breaking world records while competing on the global stage. Bolt shared that he competed with the intention of winning the gold medal as well as enjoying himself while running on the sport's biggest stage.
"It was never about running World records because at that time I had the world record. For me, it was just going to the Olympics to win. You know what I mean. It was my first season really pounding on the work. So, I was just happy to win. You know what I mean," he said.(3:30 onwards)
Usain Bolt expresses his thoughts about his world record being broken in the future
Usain Bolt expressed his thoughts about his world record being broken in the future in an appearance on 'The Fix.' The Jamaican athlete weighed in on the latest technological advancements in the sport and shared how track is evolving at a very fast pace.
The legendary athlete shared that he believes that the world record could be broken in the future; however, he expressed that it would take a lot of effort from the athlete.
" Anything is possible, you know. It's evolving. Track and field is evolving fast. With the new spikes, everything has changed. It's going to take some work, but a record is a record, doesn't matter," he said (53.40)
Moreover, Bolt expressed that the 100m world record would be harder to break as compared to his 200m world record due to the short distance and technical aspect of the event.