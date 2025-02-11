Usain Bolt makes his feelings known about his long-standing sprinting world records being broken 

Usain Bolt expressed his thoughts about his long-standing world records in the 100m and the 200m being broken in the future. The Jamaican revealed how he believes in the possibility of a new world record in the future, considering the rapid advancements in technology and the training of athletes.

Bolt is arguably one of the greatest sprinters to participate in the sport with an unbeaten streak in the 100m and the 200m over his last three Olympic appearances from Beijing to Rio. Moreover, his ability to dominate the event for consistently over a decade has often led people to term him the 'Sprint King' of the generation.

The Jamaican athlete holds the world record in the 100m and the 200m. Usain Bolt set both the 100m world record which stands at 9.58s and the 200m world record with a performance of 19.19s at the 2009 World Athletics Championships in Berlin, Germany. Since then, several athletes have made multiple attempts to break the world record. However, they could not get close to the Jamaican athlete's long-standing record.

Trending

In the last five years, Noah Lyles was the athlete who got the closest to Bolt's 200m world record with a performance of 19.31s at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene in 2021. Usain Bolt spoke about the possibility of witnessing a new world record holder in the future during an interview with The Fix.

" Anything is possible you know. It's evolving. Track and field is evolving fast. With the new spikes, everything has changed. It's going to take some work, but a record is a record doesn't matter," he said (53.40).

Usain Bolt opens up on which world record he thinks will be broken first

Usain Bolt at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid - Source: Getty

Usain Bolt gave his take on which World Record he thinks would be broken first in an interview with World Athletics. According to the Jamaican athlete, the 200m world record would be broken before his 100m world record.

The Olympic gold medalist explained how the 100m is a very short race and that even a small error during any point of the race would prevent the record from being broken. Moreover, he shed light on how the 100m sprint is even more technical considering the importance of a strong start, a drive phase, and a dominating finish.

"Not worried about none of them. I really don't know, I think the 100m's going to be harder (to break) because it's quicker, and if you make a mistake during the race you're not going to get it. It's a lot more technical so I think maybe the 100m's going to go last," he said.

Moreover, Bolt mentioned how his 100m World Record was a complete team effort with incredible behind-the-scenes work from his coach and team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback