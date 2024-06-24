"Sports is a business!"- Usain Bolt joins former coach Glen Mills in calling out Jamaican Federations for not taking athletes' careers seriously

Usain Bolt has backed his former coach Glen Mills, who slammed the Jamaican Olympic Committee for messing around with athletes’ careers as they gear up for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The eight-time Olympic champion called out the federation as the nation braces up for Jamaican Olympic trials scheduled from June 27 to 30.

Speaking during a press conference, the veteran tactician lamented the poor treatment of athletes who carry the Jamaican flag high. Having been to nine Olympic Games, Usain Bolt’s former coach argued that they have constantly been fighting for the right number of coaches, therapists, and doctors.

Mills explained that he had been offered full accreditation and funding but disclosed that representing any other country at the Games would not sit well with him. Mills opined that getting the right number is a problem and urged the Olympic federation to look into the issue.

"I have been to nine Olympics and it is a disgrace that we have to be fighting to get the required number of coaches, the required number of therapists and doctors to go with the Olympic team that is probably rated number two or three in the world," he said

"It’s a shame that the Olympic association is denying the track and field the required numbers…17 persons for a team of 65 to 70 is totally inadequate. I know that because I’ve been here and I’ve done that and I have done six or seven Olympics as a technical director. I can’t see why the number is a problem with due respect to other sport."

Replying to his statements on X, Usain Bolt expressed disappointment, warning the administrators not to play with the athletes' careers. Bolt emphasized that sports is a business, the more reason why federations should be keen on nurturing the talents of athletes and taking them seriously.

"SPORTS IS A BUSINESS! When will administrators understand this? Stop playing with the youths them bread," Usain Bolt tweeted.

Usain Bolt explains why the Olympic Games are always a big deal

2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Red Carpet

Eleven-time world champion Usain Bolt explained what makes the Olympic Games very special as the Paris 2024 Olympics beckon.

Speaking to Olympics.com, Usain Bolt revealed that the event brings together various sports disciplines and gives the athletes a different worldview apart from the norm.

"I think because it brings so much sports together. It really helps people to see the different disciplines and see how hard other athletes work to get to the level," Bolt told said.

"I think that's why it's such a big thing, because it's a group, and everybody's all-inclusive. That's why I think it makes it special."

Having retired from the game in 2017, Usain Bolt added that he will get a chance to watch different sports, including swimming, basketball, and football among others, at this year’s Olympics.

"Throughout my years, I've always just had to watch track and field. So now I get a chance to go see everybody in life," he added.

"For me, I look forward to watching the basketball game. I think the US has a point to prove, and then there's going to be a lot of stars on the team, so I'm excited to see how the basketball will turn out."

Meanwhile, Usain Bolt is one of the most decorated Olympic athletes, having won eight titles, with six in the 100m and 200m.

The 37-year-old hung his spikes in 2017 and has been involved in the sport in different capacities. This year, Bolt will be among the special guests in Paris.