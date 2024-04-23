“I would like to see how close we get” - Usain Bolt names footballer he wants to challenge in 100m race

Usain Bolt has named Kylian Mbappe as the footballer he wants to challenge in a 100m race.

Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder of the 100m race, recently made an appearance at the prestigious Laureus award. The 37-year-old was asked which footballer he would have liked to challenge to a race in his prime. Bolt told the media:

"I really want to see how fast Mbappe is."

When asked if Mbappe could beat him, Bolt said:

"No he can't. But I'd like to see how close we get."

Usain Bolt is the world record holder in 100m sprint (9.58 seconds) as well as in 200m sprint (19.19 seconds). Bolt achieved the 100m world record back in 2009, improving on his own record of 9.69 seconds, which he set in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, is one of the fastest footballers in the world. According to GiveMeSport, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner clocked a top speed of 10.6 meters per second in 2022.

Usain Bolt raves about Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham

Usain Bolt, apart from being one of the greatest athletes ever, is an avid football lover. He recently lavished praise on Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham at the Laureus award ceremony in Madrid.

Bellingham, since his summer transfer to Real Madrid, has been scintillating and recently scored a late winner in the El Clasico against Barcelona. Speaking about the Englishman, Bolt said (via Express and Star):

"I think he's impressed a lot of people, not just me. Coming into Real Madrid, we expected great things from him. But he's stepped up to a level we didn't expect him to be this great."

Bolt added:

"He's shown his young talent and he'll be among the top footballers throughout his career. It's a pleasure to meet him and just have a conversation with him."

Jude Bellingham has already scored 21 goals and has provided 10 assists in 36 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos.