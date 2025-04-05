"It's catching fire"- Riley Gaines reacts to a female athlete walking out of a disc golf tour over the alleged presence of a trans athlete

Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts on another female athlete boycotting a sports event over the alleged presence of a trans athlete. The incident happened less than a week after a fencer forfeited her match against a trans athlete.
Gaines shared a video of the incident, where the female athlete was participating in a disc golf event. The athlete had almost taken up her position, when she walked off all of a sudden, due to the reported presence of a trans athlete.
Gaines shared her thoughts over the incident as she posted the video on her X timeline [previously Twitter]
"It's catching fire!! Another woman who refuses to participate in the farce. Proof that courage begets courage. BOYcott!!"
This isn't the first time that Gaines backed an athlete forfeiting her event over the alleged presence of a trans athlete. Less than a week ago, Stephanie Turner from Wagner College made news for forfeiting her match against a trans opponent, for which she was disqualified. Gaines backed Turner by sharing a video of the incident on her X timeline.
Riley Gaines had also backed several educational institutions like the University of Utah, University of Nevada etc. as they opted to boycott their match against the San Jose State University at the NCAA Mountain West Conference Volleyball League. The institutions made their decision due to the presence of trans athlete Blaire Fleming in the San Jose State University team.
Riley Gaines reacts to Trump administration slashing the funding to Maine's educational institutions
Riley Gaines recently supported the Trump administration for freezing the funding to the state of Maine and its educational institutions. The US government made this decision after Maine defied the executive order of banning trans athletes from participating in women's sports.
The swimmer turned social activist backed the Trump administration, as she took a jibe at the state governor Janet Mills. She posted on her X timeline,
"Trump admin freezes federal funding to Maine for continuing to allow boys to compete in girls sports. As a small, poor state, Maine will not survive without federal support. Excellent leadership, @GovJanetMills!"
When Trump administration announced in its executive order that trans athletes won't be participating in women's sports anymore, Maine was one of the few states to openly defy the order. The governor, Janet Mills had an altercation with President Trump over the issue, and she threatened to sue him for the same.
Riley Gaines previously sued the NCAA for its continuous bias towards the trans athletes along with 15 other athletes in early 2024. The swimmer turned social activist also campaigned against boxers Lin yu-Ting and Imane Khelif's participation at Paris Olympics, due to the controversy surrounding their gender identity.