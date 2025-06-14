"It's my dream"- Tara Davis-Woodhall opens up on embracing the spotlight in front of big crowds

Tara Davis-Woodhall is all set to compete at the Diamond League in Stockholm, Sweden. The athlete recently opened up about her dreams for the long jump at a press conference of the competition event in Stockholm.

The American track and field athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall is the reigning long jump champion. The 26-year-old athlete won a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics by making a 7.10-meter jump. Tara had won a silver medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest before the Olympics. She had registered her first Diamond League win at Golden Gala Stadio Olimpico, Roma in 2024. The athlete is now ready to amp up her efforts in the ongoing season with the Diamond League in Sweden.

A recent X post by Wanda Diamond League showed a glimpse of the press conference where Davis-Woodhall shared her goals and dreams for the long jump category and reflected on how she feels about it.

"The playlist is random every time I compete. I think it's just me. I think it's just who I am. I'm doing what I love to do. I enjoy every single moment. And just being on the track, being able to control a crowd and be in front of a crowd, that's my dream to ever do that. And it's my dream to just show the world what long jump is and so I just try to go in with full positivity, full joy and hope that radiates with the crowd as well," said Tara.

Tara Davis-Woodhall will face fierce competition at the 2025 Diamond League. She will be competing against Olympic medalists Malaika Mihambo and Jasmine Moore. On the same roster, Davis-Woodhall will be facing Larissa Lapichino, who is the reigning Diamond League champion.

Tara Davis-Woodhall on being the newest addition to Athlos

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently opened up about elevating the game as the athlete was introduced as the newest addition to Althos. In an interview with Cosmopolitan.com, Davis-Woodhall opened up about her mission to change and elevate the track and field.

" I just want this sport to be elevated back to where it used to be. Track and field is one of the hardest sports, and it’s such an individualized sport that it makes it even better. I’m trying to change it and let people see it and put a different scope on what track and field is and share the many inspiring stories it has to offer," said Tara.

Tara Davis-Woodhall will be joining the track and field sensations Sha'Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas. Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, started the all-women's track and field meet. Ohanian is planning to transform Athlos in 2026. Athlos will transform into a team-based, athlete-led track and field event. With Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, and Tara Davis-Woodhall as the founding advisor-owners.

