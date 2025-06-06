Tara Davis-Woodhall shares sneak peak of new home in Kansas with a heartfelt message as she starts journey for upcoming Olympic games

Olympic champion long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall shared a glimpse of her new home as she is all set to begin her journey for the Los Angeles Olympics, which are scheduled for 2028. The 26-year-old long jumper visited her new home in Kansas alongside her Paralympic champion husband, Hunter Woodhall.

Davis-Woodhall uploaded snaps of her new home in Kansas on the Woodhalls' Instagram profile. She also shared glimpses of spending some valuable time with her pets. The Olympic champion thanked Pennymac, a financial service portal, for providing the requisite help in buying their new home.

Davis-Woodhall wrote in the Instagram post,

"Home 🏠 ❤️ every part of moving is hard. We’ve spent months getting our lives and new home in order. For so long we looked for resources on purchasing and financing our home and didn’t have much luck. Fortunately we saw @pennymacusa was a new sponsor for @la28games and Team USA. We reached out and they told us they joined the movement to help give athletes like us the resources that otherwise can be impossible to find. This isn’t an ad, just a genuine thank you for them helping us through this process."

Tara Davis-Woodhall is currently preparing for the Tokyo World Championships, which shall be held in September 2025. She is also working as the assistant track and field coach at the Kansas State University as of now.

Tara Davis-Woodhall pens an emotional note for her husband Hunter Woodhall's new initiative

Tara Davis-Woodhall shares an emotional note for husband Hunter Woodhall [Image Source : Getty]

Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall recently penned an emotional note for Hunter Woodhall as he announced a new initiative to make running accessible for everyone a couple of weeks ago. Sharing a throwback photo of the Paralympic champion, Davis-Woodhall wrote in the caption of her Instagram story,

"When I tell yall he is my inspiration everyday... every single day l look at him in just awe of how far he's come. God has blessed me with the most incredible husband/training partner/ & bestfriend."

The Olympic champion long-jumper further shared in another podcast titled 'Well Played' about how the lives of the Woodhall couple had changed after the Olympic gold medal she received at Paris. In her words,

“Our lives changed a lot but our four walls didn't, which is the coolest thing. Our lives changed, we're getting all these brand deals, we got new sponsorships, we are going and speaking at these all these engagements but in between our four walls, our team is the same. Our passion is the same, the love that we have for each other is the same, our priorities are still the same. Like yes that (the Olympics) took us to the next level, but we are (still) two small town kids."

Tara Davis-Woodhall had met Hunter Woodhall during a track meet at Idaho in 2017. They dated each other for a while before tying the knot in 2022.

