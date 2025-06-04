Tara Davis-Woodhall reacts with strong-worded message at glimpse of her hurdles training

Tara Davis-Woodhall shared a glimpse of her training session, expressing her wish to fly as she improves her speed on the track. The long jumper recently signed on as Athlos league owner-advisor alongside Gabby Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson.

Tara Davis-Woodhall competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics, winning her first gold medal in the long jump by covering a distance of 7.10m. Following that, she started her role as assistant coach at K-State University under Travis Geopfert. The long jumper and her Paralympic gold medalist husband, Hunter Woodhall, have been engaging in brand campaigns, attending events, and also hosted the second annual Tara Davis Invitational in February this year.

The long jumper recently posted a video on her Instagram story, offering a glimpse of her routine on the track. She ran fast at a blazing speed with obstacles, and expressed her wish to fly in her story caption.

"Building speed so I can fly"

Tara Davis-Woodhall training on the track; Instagram - @_taarra_

The 25-year-old opened her 2025 season at the Drake Relays, covering a distance of 6.75m for the win. She also announced a professional contract with the giant brand, Nike, shortly after the race.

David-Woodhall will next take the track at the Diamond League stop in Stockholm and compete in the most anticipated Olympic rematch with Jasmine Moore and Malaika Mihambo.

Tara Davis-Woodhall recalled her Olympic moment after doubts about positioning

Davis-Woodhall at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Women's Long Jump - (Source: Getty)

Tara Davis-Woodhall was in the Tokyo Olympic run, but she narrowly missed the podium after finishing sixth in the finals. In Paris, she topped the semi-finals and was prepared to go last, as she thought was the rule. However, she was the seventh finalist on the line-up and reached the field at 8:07 pm, clinching the win and running straight to her husband to celebrate.

Sharing the story with Cosmo Sports, the long jumper said:

"I found out I competed in the finals at 8 o’clock at night. The day of the competition, I was going seventh, and usually if you win your prelims, you compete last [in the eighth spot]. So I was like, What the heck, why am I not last? That’s how it’s supposed to be. But it was whatever. The competition starts at 8 p.m. on the dot, and each competitor has one minute to jump. I'm the seventh jumper. I was like, I really want to see “8:08” when I’m out here, but again, I was like whatever."

She added:

"Bro, at 8:07, I’m on the runway, and I was like, Hey, lock in. I take off, I jump, and that is the 7.10m [winning] jump. Fast-forward, I win the competition—woo!—and then I’m at home going through pictures, and I was like, “Freak! I didn’t get to see ‘8:08’ today, Hunter!” And that’s the day I won the Olympics!"

She added the long jump gold medal at the 2024 World Indoor Championships.

