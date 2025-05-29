Tara Davis-Woodhall opens up on special realization about idol Serena Williams

American track and field athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall penned a heartfelt message for tennis veteran and former WTA No.1 Serena Williams. This comes following Davis-Woodhall's inclusion in Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's athletics meet, Athlos.

She will be featuring in the debut field event (long jump) of Ohanian's Athlos, scheduled to take place in October. The 26-year-old long jumper, who frequently speaks about changing the spectrum of women's sports, had some kind words for Ohanian's tennis superstar wife, Williams.

Davis-Woodhall shared a post on her stories where she expressed her excitement after realizing that one of the most iconic female athletes of all time, Williams, knows about her. The long jump Olympic champion also heaped praise on Williams' contribution to women's sports and athletes. Davis-Woodhall wrote:

"Moment of realization when you realize the #1 woman you looked up to in sports, knows who you are.

"@serenawilliams thank you to you...for forever changing sport and supporting woman while doing it."

Screenshot of Davis-Woodhall's message for Williams (Image via: Davis-Woodhall's Instagram)

A recent promo for next year's Athlos event, which will feature a team-based league, also featured Tara Davis-Woodhall along with Gabby Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson (as advisor-owners). The background narration of the promo was notably provided by the 4-time Olympic gold medalist, Serena Williams.

Tara Davis-Woodhall recounts an advice from her therapist that helped her during the 2024 Olympic trials

Tara Davis-Woodhall (Image via: Getty)

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently recalled some advice from her therapist that helped her perform during the 2024 Olympics Track and Field trials and qualify for the Olympics.

Davis-Woodhall said that before the trials, she met her therapist several times, who advised her to breathe heavily in pressure situations, and this helped her immensely before her semifinal jump in the trials. She said (via Cosmopolitan):

"Leading up to the Olympic Trials, I was meeting with her pretty frequently. She told me, “When you get stressed in a moment, I want you to breathe in what you want and exhale what you don’t want.” At the Olympic Trials, I was on my second jump and I scratched. When it was my time to jump again I said, “Breath in confidence, exhale fear,” and I went and I jumped, and I made it to the finals and then the Olympics."

During the interview, Davis-Woodhall also mentioned her habit of journaling and said that it is one of the major wellness habits that she follows which helps her a lot in workout routines and practice sessions.

