Olympic gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall shares insight on therapy that boosted her both physical and mental recovery

American track and field athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall recently shared a major update about her therapy sessions amid the ongoing 2025 season. Her update came just before her Diamond League appearance in Stockholm next month.

The Olympic long jump champion's last DL appearance came in Rome 2024, where she convincingly won the event. A few weeks before her Stockholm DL meet, Davis-Woodhall revealed she went through a special procedure for her recovery.

Davis-Woodhall shared a post on her Threads handle where she updated that she went through the Hyperbaric chamber therapy for her physical as well as mental strengthening. She remarked in her post:

"Did therapy in my hyperbaric chamber… mind and body recovery ✅"

So far in this 2025 season, Tara Davis-Woodhall has competed in just one meet, which came last month at the Drake Relays, where she performed impressively and registered the long jump meet record. She defeated athletes such as the USA's Sydney Willits and Nigeria's Ese Brume in the event after registering a 6.75m mark

Tara Davis-Woodhall shares her thoughts on elevating the sport of track and field

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently shed light on her aspirations to revolutionize track and field through her career. This comes after Davis-Woodhall's inclusion in Alexis Ohanian's Athlos event as one of the first field athletes. Ohanian's debut event last year didn't feature any field events and consisted of six races.

Speaking in an interview with Cosmopolitan this month, Davis-Woodhall shared that she wants to elevate the sport of track and field to where it once was. Additionally, she also mentioned that she wants to change the way the masses approach the sport and take steps to spread the stories that this sport has to offer. She said:

"I just want this sport to be elevated back to where it used to be. Track and field is one of the hardest sports, and it’s such an individualized sport that it makes it even better. I’m trying to change it and let people see it and put a different scope on what track and field is and share the many inspiring stories it has to offer."

Speaking in the interview, Davis-Woodhall also remarked that the event of the long jump and her husband Hunter Woodhall's para sports need the introduction of innovative technologies.

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More