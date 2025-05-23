After major deals post Olympic glory, Tara Davis-Woodhall reveals its impact on her relationship with her husband

Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall recently opened up on the major brand deals she received post-Paris Olympics. The long jumper and her husband, Hunter Woodhall, have signed deals with several brands, including Nike, post their achievements at the Paris Olympics and the Paris Paralympics, respectively.

The 26-year-old long jumper recently had an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine. In April, when Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall competed for the first time as Nike-sponsored athletes, she mentioned it in the interview.

“I think our 17-year-old selves are pinching themselves—they’re like, “No way! This is so insane,” she said.

Woodhall talked about how the couple was impacted by the glory they achieved at Paris. She further added,

"It’s all been a good and cool change, especially for the opportunities and doors that have opened for me and Hunter. And it’s been a change that we’ve been looking for in our sport. But I always say that between our four walls, nothing has changed—it’s just elevated us, and we found a new purpose in what we’re doing now."

The Olympic champion turned 26 on May 20. In her Instagram story, she explained the reason behind her 'intimate' birthday celebration with husband Hunter Woodhall.

"This year I wanted to film other singing to me to understand that, It's more than me. It's the people that surround me that make me... ME. I love my people that's for one thing. Intimate birthday celebrations hit different," wrote Davis-Woodhall.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall became the first couple to win the Olympic gold medal and the Paralympic gold medal at the same edition [Paris 2024].

Tara Davis-Woodhall reflects on her life and relationship after the Paris Olympics

Tara Davis-Woodhall shares her thoughts on life afterthe Paris Olympics [Image Source : Getty]

Tara Davis-Woodhall also talked about her life after the Paris Olympics. A couple of weeks ago, the Olympic champion and her husband, Hunter Woodhall, made an appearance on the Well Played podcast.

“Our lives changed a lot but our four walls didn't, which is the coolest thing. Our lives changed, we're getting all these brand deals, we got new sponsorships, we are going and speaking at these all these engagements but in between our four walls, our team is the same," [41:21 onwards]

The long jumper further added,

"Our passion is the same, the love that we have for each other is the same, our priorities are still the same. Like yes that (the Olympics) took us to the next level, but we are (still) two small town kids.”

Tara Davis-Woodhall had missed out on the gold medal at the Budapest World Championships. The Olympic champion long jumper aims to extend her dominance when she returns in action for the Tokyo World Championships, which will take place in September 2025.

