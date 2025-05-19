“It's more than me"- Tara Davis-Woodhall shares the reason behind her 'intimate' birthday celebration this year

Tara Davis-Woodhall recently shared the reason behind her 'intimate' birthday celebration. The athlete will turn 26 on Tuesday, May 20.

Davis-Woodhall had an eventful 2024 season, winning her first Olympic gold medal in the long jump at the Paris Olympics. Her husband and para-athlete, Hunter Woodhall, also won his first gold medal in the T62 400m dash. Following this, the Olympian made her 2025 debut at the 115th Drake Relays, where she set the long jump meet record.

Amid gearing up for the outdoor track season, Davis-Woodhall, who will turn 26 on Tuesday, shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration. Instead of sharing her video of cutting the cake, she shared a video of her close ones singing 'happy birthday' on her Instagram story. She penned a heartwarming message, revealing the reason behind having an intimate birthday party.

"This year I wanted to film other singing to me to understand that, It's more than me. It's the people that surround me that make me... ME. I love my people that's for one thing. Intimate birthday celebrations hit different," wrote Tara Davis-Woodhall.

Davis-Woodhall’s Instagram story (@_taarra_/IG)

In other news, Davis-Woodhall and her husband signed a sponsorship deal with Nike a few weeks ago.

Tara Davis-Woodhall opened up about her life after the Paris Olympics

Tara Davis-Woodhall jumped 7.10m at the Paris Olympics to clinch her first-ever gold medal. She celebrated the feat with her husband, Hunter Woodhall. She ran to the audience box and hugged him, making it one of the highlights of the Summer Games.

Most recently, the couple sat for a conversation on the Well Played podcast, where they spoke about their life after the Paris Olympics campaign. Davis-Woodhall said that although their lives changed, the four walls around them did not. She said about the brand deals, passion, and more:

“Our lives changed a lot, but our four walls didn't, which is the coolest thing. Our lives changed, we're getting all these brand deals, we got new sponsorships, we are going and speaking at all these engagements, but in between our four walls, our team is the same. Our passion is the same, the love that we have for each other is the same, and our priorities are still the same. Like, yes, that (the Olympics) took us to the next level, but we are (still) two small-town kids."

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall recently opened up about undergoing a small pregnancy scare.

