"It’s been enough, it has been beautiful" - Former Olympic champion Nina Derwael makes major career decision

Belgian gymnast Nina Derwael announced her retirement from the gymnastics circuit after a more than a decade-long career. Competing for the national side, she went to three Olympic Games and was also the 2020 Uneven Bars champion in Tokyo, where she defeated the USA's Suni Lee.

Derwael has also been a constant uneven bars performer in the World Championships event and is also the first to earn a podium for her country in this competition. She has clinched 4 medals in this apparatus, including two golds in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the competition.

Talking about this major decision to conclude her highly decorated career, Derwael shared that she has nothing more to prove in the sport. Additionally, the 25-year-old also added that she was not ready to take the risk and put her body on the line to prepare and compete in another World or Olympic Games. She said, via belganewsagency:

"I’ve reached what I wanted and was able to reach. I’ve been able to prove what I had in me. It made me realize it can’t really get better. If I want to play a role at a World Championship or Olympic Games again, I’d have to push my body even harder and longer, and I no longer want to take that risk."

"In recent weeks, my mind kept asking: ‘Isn’t it enough? Is it worth putting my body on the line?’ My conclusion: it’s been enough. It has been beautiful"

Nina Derwael competed at the European Gymnastics Championships earlier this year in May. She ended the campaign with two gold medals in the balance beam and uneven bars.

Nina Derwael made her feelings known after success at the 2025 European Championships

Nina Derwael made her feelings known after her successes at the 2025 European Championships. Notably, the gold medal she won in the beam balance event in May was the third one in her career in this competition.

Derwael shared a post on Instagram, where she showcased her two gold medals and a few glimpses of her time in the competition with the Belgian team. She also expressed her gratitude to her team and other members around it, and further wrote in her caption:

"Back home after an incredible week ✨ but more importantly: WHAT A TEAM.

"All of this wouldn’t have been possible without the support of all the special people around me 🫶 Thank you #leipzig2025 you will forever hold a special place in my ❤️" she added further.

Last year, Derwael also represented Belgium at the 2024 Olympics, where she couldn't defend her beam balance title and finished fourth in the finals.

