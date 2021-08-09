"I was amazed that Novak Djokovic was so flexible" - Gymnast Nina Derwael on the pair's viral photo at the Olympics

Novak Djokovic was the center of attraction at the Olympic Village last month and the Serb was happy to oblige his admirers with photographs. The World No. 1 posed for photos with a number of athletes and staff, with one particular picture going viral on social media.

The photograph in question showed off Djokovic's elite flexibility as he performed the splits alongside Belgian gymnasts Nina Derwael and Maellyse Brassart.

In a recent conversation with RTBF Sport, Derwael elaborated on her meeting with Djokovic and what led to the viral photograph. She revealed that members of the Belgian gymnastics team were training in the same gym as Djokovic and that they planned on asking the Serb for a photograph once had completed his workout.

"We were actually in the weight room, and Marjorie had seen him (Novak Djokovic)," Derwael began. "So we thought we would take a photo when he finished."

Derwael revealed that as she and her teammates began to stretch, Djokovic turned his attention to them and marveled at their flexibility.

"Then while we were making the big gaps, Novak looked at us and said "this is even more flexible than what I can do'," said Derwael.

The Serb then decided to get down on the mat himself and perform the exercise, leaving Derwael amazed.

"He stands next to me, takes his phone and gives it to his trainer," the Belgian continued. "So I tell him, ok but if you take a picture I want one too. And so I also gave my phone away. He puts himself in the split and then he goes further and further. But he was still on those hands. So I said to him "but you have to let go of your hands eh!" And so he opened his arms like me. But I was still amazed that he was so flexible! "

Novak Djokovic's flexibility is one of the reasons he excels on the tennis court

Novak Djokovic at the Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic is widely regarded as the greatest returner of all time. While one of the reasons for that is the hard work he puts into training, another factor is his incredible flexibility.

The Serb's ability to stretch every fiber of his body allows him to reach serves and other shots that most players struggle to get their racquets to. Djokovic's flexible lower body also allows him to stretch and slide in ways never seen before on a tennis court.

Djokovic is currently recuperating after his exploits in Tokyo. The Serb will not feature in the Toronto Masters and a shoulder injury he picked up at the Olympics could rule him out of Cincinnati as well.

But he is expected to return for the US Open, where he will continue his quest for a Calendar Slam.

Edited by Arvind Sriram